Manchester City vs Manchester United Predictions: Blue to overcome Red in Manchester derby

Explore our predictions and betting tips for Sunday’s Manchester derby, including 4.30 odds on the halftime/fulltime result.

+

After battling past Bournemouth in the league last week, Manchester City resumed their usual business by trouncing Luton 6-2 in their midweek FA Cup tie.

Manchester City vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Anytime goalscorer - Erling Haaland @ 1.49 with Betway

Both teams to score @ 1.73 with Betway

Halftime/Fulltime result - Draw/Manchester City @ 4.20 with Betway

All odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

That result took Pep Guardiola’s team to being unbeaten in 18 games across all competitions, a phenomenon that’s fast becoming a norm at this part of the season.

Even with that impressive sequence of results, the champions find themselves a point behind log leaders Liverpool.

With a dozen games left to play, City won’t be panicking just yet, especially since they have to meet with Liverpool during this month.

But first, their old rivals from across the city will come knocking on Sunday evening at the Etihad.

Manchester United were on a run of four consecutive league victories before they were undone by Fulham in the final knockings of last weekend’s clash at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have now lost 10 league fixtures this season, the most at this stage since 1989/90.

Erik Ten Hag’s team will take some confidence from their midweek victory in the FA Cup against Nottingham Forest, but it came at an expense as Bruno Fernandes limped off the park.

The red half of Manchester can’t afford any more slip-ups as their hunt for a top-four spot becomes more difficult with the shrinking number of available games in the season.

Warning shots fired

Erling Haaland has recently been missing some excellent chances in front of goal but the Norwegian silenced his critics with a marvellous performance during the week.

Haaland netted five times against Luton to send a warning to City’s rivals that he is indeed back.

Last year’s Golden Boot winner had a direct hand in five goals in the corresponding fixture last season with a hat-trick and two assists in their 6-3 win.

He’s scored three in his last four league games and with United likely to be without defenders Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Haaland could have a field day at the Etihad.

Manchester City vs Manchester United Betting Tip 1: Anytime goalscorer - Erling Haaland @ 1.49 with Betway

Defensive frailties to be exploited

United’s win at Forest made it six successive away victories, which is their best run for five years.

The Red Devils will lament the fact that Rasmus Hojlund won’t make this fixture through injury, just as he was starting to make his mark in the Premier League.

However, the visitors enjoy a record of scoring at least once in their last eight games against City, which is possible again with Marcus Rashford set to lead the line.

City’s defence will concern Guardiola as his side have seen both teams find the net in 62% of all their league fixtures.

Manchester City vs Manchester United Betting Tip 2: Both teams to score @ 1.73 with Betway

Quick out the blocks

It’s staggering that Manchester United have never been on the losing end at halftime on their Premier League travels (W5, D8).

The Red Devils have scored 53% (9) of their away goals in the first period and have taken the lead in eight of their 13 away dates, an indication that Ten Hag’s troops are quick out of the blocks.

However, City’s second-half performances show that they’ve scored 58% (34) of all their goals this season after the break.

Additionally, City have beaten their neighbours in five of their last six head-to-heads, the most likely scenario of Sunday’s fixture.