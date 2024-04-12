Manchester City vs Luton Town Predictions and Betting Tips: More relegation damage expected for Luton

Explore predictions and betting tips for Manchester City’s Premier League clash with Luton Town, including 3.00 odds on an anytime goalscorer.

+

Manchester City enjoyed a positive 3-3 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu in the week with Real Madrid visiting the Etihad next Tuesday for a place in the Champions League semi-finals.

Pep Guardiola’s troops have their targets set on retaining their treble, which would be an unprecedented achievement in English football.

Manchester City vs Luton Town Betting Tips

Matchbet & both teams to score - Manchester City & Yes @ 2.55 with Betway

Over 4.5 goals @ 2.55 with Betway

Anytime goalscorer - Bernardo Silva @ 3.00 with Betway

All odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

They’re just a point behind Liverpool and Arsenal in the Premier League and can easily swoop in to secure their fourth title in as many seasons.

While no game in this league is easy, City won’t mind entertaining relegation-threatened Luton Town at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday evening.

The Hatters have put up a challenge in every game they’ve played this term, earning major plaudits for manager Rob Edwards.

For all his excellent work, Luton are 18th and in the dreaded relegation spot, behind Nottingham Forest on a goal difference that’s five behind.

Admittedly Edwards will be losing sleep trying to figure out how to go about defeating the champions. Luton can cause problems too and generally play without fear.

However, if they are to lose this one, they need to limit the damage to their goal difference.

Expected to dominate

City have an excellent record against promoted teams this season, beating them by a two-goal difference at home on both occasions.

The Cityzens are unbeaten in 16 league games and haven’t lost at home since November 2022. There will be an air of expectation for the champions to dominate here.

However, there is a weakness for Luton to exploit as City have only kept one clean sheet in their last five league matches, giving hope to the Hatters’ attackers.

62% of the host’s league fixtures have resulted in both teams finding the net and with the visitors averaging 1.31 goals per away game this term, they can find joy here on Saturday.

Manchester City vs Luton Town Betting Tip 1: Matchbet & both teams to score - Manchester City & Yes @ 2.55 with Betway

A feast awaits

The blue half of Manchester is known for their attacking prowess, especially with the burly Erling Haaland spearheading the attack.



City have scored 71 goals all season with Haaland netting 19 of them (27%). The champions average 2.38 goals per game at home with 58% of matches seeing more than three goals.

19 of Luton’s 32 games have produced more than three goals on the day, paving the way for a high scoring game over the weekend (59%).

Two of Manchester City’s Premier League games were won by a margin of four goals or more, a likely outcome here on Saturday.

Manchester City vs Luton Town Betting Tip 2: Over 4.5 goals @ 2.55 with Betway

Carrying a threat

Guardiola can rely on several individuals to create and score goals. One of them is Bernardo Silva.

The Portuguese playmaker struck within two minutes against Real Madrid during the week and with doubts over Phil Foden’s fitness, Bernado could start from the off.

Luton will be aware of the threat that he carries as he struck in the reverse fixture that City won 2-1.

Bernardo’s late runs into the danger areas will cause the visitors problems, which he can capitalise on.

Manchester City vs Luton Town Betting Tip 3: Anytime goalscorer - Bernardo Silva @ 3.00 with Betway