Manchester City vs Copenhagen Predictions: Champions can cruise through to the next round

Explore our predictions and betting tips for the last 16 second-leg fixture between Manchester City and Copenhagen.

Manchester City are currently into their annual unbeaten streak, taking it to 19 across all competitions after Sunday evening(W17, D2).

The Cityzens put in a stirring performance as the blue half came out on top in the Manchester derby at the weekend.

Manchester City vs Copenhagen Betting Tips

Over nine corners @ 1.88 with Betway

Anytime goalscorer - Oscar Bobb @ 2.04 with Betway

Goal range - 4-5 goals @ 2.85 with Betway



Retaining their Premier League crown is still very much a possibility as they trail leaders Liverpool by one point before visiting Anfield this weekend.

However, attention now turns to their European crown where City hold a 3-1 advantage from the first leg in Denmark.

The Champions host Copenhagen at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night, knowing that they’re almost into the quarter-finals and just need to put in a professional performance.

Copenhagen will embark on the most daunting trip in European football, with manager Jacob Neestrup alluding to the fact that City were the toughest opposition to face before the first leg.

The Lions' domestic form doesn’t leave much to be desired as they were beaten 2-0 at the weekend by Midtjylland to lose ground in the title race.

The Danish outfit will be under no illusions on Wednesday night, but they’re sure to make a fist of it and give it their all.

Suffocating the opposition

When Manchester City play at home, they often suffocate the opposition, as they demonstrated against Manchester United.

At the Etihad, City have accumulated 37 corners in their last three fixtures at an average of 12.33 corners per game.

That number is just for the hosts and not taking into account any opposition corners. Even with a rotated team, City will play their natural game and apply pressure to Copenhagen.

As a result, the corner count will increase and almost certainly exceed nine on the night.

Manchester City vs Copenhagen Betting Tip 1: Over nine corners @ 1.88 with Betway

Old fashioned Pep-Roulette

There’s no doubt that Pep Guardiola would love to seal back-to-back trebles. Currently, his side are on course to complete a feat that’s never been done before.

With Liverpool on the horizon, there’s bound to be some Pep-Roulette with the City starting 11 on Wednesday.

The hosts have a two-goal cushion so there’s no need to risk some of the regulars, which could pave the way for youngsters like Oscar Bobb.

The Norwegian has already made nine Premier League appearances and three in the Champions League.

He scored once in Europe and the all-important winner to complete a turnaround against Newcastle in early January.

He will likely get the nod on Wednesday and will be a goal threat for the hosts.

Manchester City vs Copenhagen Betting Tip 2: Anytime goalscorer - Oscar Bobb @ 2.04 with Betway

An odd record

City have a remarkable record of scoring three goals in each of their seven Champions League fixtures this term.

Playing at home, they will likely dominate Copenhagen and score without much resistance.

Of their seven games, four ended with as many goals in the game while two ended with five being scored on the day.

Only one game remained at three with City scoring all of them against Young Boys in the group stage.