Our football betting expert explores the CAF Champions League fixture between Sundowns and Pyramids FC. Here are predictions and betting tips.

Mamelodi Sundowns will be seething after the 1-0 defeat to TP Mazembe in their last CAF Champions League outing. Group A is now wide open with all four clubs grabbing three points from their opening two games.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Pyramids FC Betting Tips

Mamelodi Sundowns to win @ 0.75 with Hollywoodbets

Mamelodi Sundowns to keep a clean sheet

Over 2.5 goals

All odds are courtesy of Hollywoodbets, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

The Tshwane giants welcome Egyptian club, Pyramids FC, to Loftus Versfeld this Sunday. After losing 2-0 last weekend to tournament newcomers FC Nouadhibou of Mauritania, there’s no doubt the visitors want to bounce back from that disappointment.

Brazilians to be back at their best

Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokoena was gracious in defeat last weekend but will be annoyed that his team wasn’t clinical enough in front of goal.

Having said that, it’s not a problem that has plagued the Brazilians at home. On Matchday One, the hosts put three past FC Nouadhibou in what was a professional, gritty performance.

Bafana Ba Style and Pyramids share an identical record of playing two, winning one and losing one with the losses coming away from home. In front of the home crowd, it will be difficult for the visitors to get a favourable result.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Pyramids FC Betting Tip 1: Mamelodi Sundowns to win @ 0.75 with Hollywoodbets

Rock solid defence

Masandawana have proven to be extremely difficult to break down this season. Of their nine domestic league games, they’ve conceded only three goals with two of those being at home. In the CAF Champions League, they let in just one goal last week at TP Mazembe.

The Egyptians only scored once in the tournament, that being at home, and they failed to penetrate the Nouadhibou defence last weekend.

Their domestic league form indicates they average 1.43 goals per game, but only 0.67 goals on their travels. Sundowns have experience in shutting out teams and could well do it again this Sunday.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Pyramids FC Betting Tip 2: Mamelodi Sundowns to keep a clean sheet

Familiar conditions to help improve potency

The African Football League champions didn’t put any of their chances away last weekend but Themba Zwane and Sailor (Khuliso) Mudau both hit the woodwork in either half.

A matter of inches could have resulted in a different outcome. However, Sundowns enjoy playing at home both in the league and the CAF Champions League scoring nine of their 19 domestic goals and three continental goals at home.

Pyramids haven’t yet scored away in this competition, but have found the net in two of their three away league games this season.

With South African Fagrie Lakay in the forward line for the visitors, he could find his way past the Sundowns defence.