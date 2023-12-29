Mamelodi Sundowns vs Polokwane City Predictions and Betting Tips: Masandawana to continue domestic dominance

Our football betting expert shares his predictions and betting tips for the PSL match between Sundowns and Polokwane.

+

Mamelodi Sundowns will have breathed a collective sigh of relief when their DSTV Premiership match against Swallows was cancelled during the week.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Polokwane City Betting Tips

Sundowns to win @ 1.28 with Betway

Sundowns to win the first half @ 1.74 with Betway

Over 2.5 goals @ 1.74 with Betway

After a packed schedule, fatigue started to set in for the South African champions, which Rhulani Mokoena admitted after their goalless draw at Cape Town City before Christmas.

It was the first time they dropped points this season, but the Brazilians are still undefeated and sit top of the tree with 34 points from 12 matches.

Polokwane City have been the definition of average this term. They’ve won five, drawn five, and lost five of their 15 PSL fixtures. It leaves them in seventh spot, only six points behind third spot.

Coach Phuti Mohafe will be keen to keep Rise and Shine in the top eight of the competition going into the mid-season break but facing the log leaders at Loftus Versfeld won’t be easy.

To invincibility and beyond

While the players and coach Mokoena won’t speak about it now, it would be an amazing feat if Sundowns could go the entire season unbeaten.

Downs have had a busy schedule with their African exploits but can focus on retaining their DSTV Premiership crown until February next year.

The Brazilians played four league fixtures in Tshwane and haven’t dropped a single point in any of those.

They’ve turned Loftus into a fortress that will prove difficult for Polokwane to break down.

On the road this season, Polokwane have won and drawn twice while being on the bad end of their other three fixtures.

Rise and Shine have never taken points off the champions in their history, and it doesn’t seem like it will start on Saturday evening.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Polokwane City Betting Tip 1: Sundowns to win @ 1.28 with Betway

Early domination

Apart from their last game against Cape Town City, the Brazilians have always led at halftime in their league matches.

74% of their goals come in the first half and they’ve taken the lead in three of their four home battles.

Rise and Shine have allowed their opponents to score first and take the lead into the break in 43% of their away fixtures.

Keeping the likes of Peter Shalulile and Lucas Ribeiro quiet will prove difficult for the travelling party.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Polokwane City Betting Tip 2: Sundowns to win the first half

Year-end fireworks

Masandawana have been brilliant in front of goal, one of the main differences between themselves and other clubs in the division.

Sundowns netted 23 goals at an average of 1.92 goals per game this term. Knowing that it’s their last game of the year, Mokoena may go all out to end the year with a bang.

They enjoy a scoring rate of 92% all season, making it likely for Saturday to be a goal-fest for the champions.

The visitors have a conceding rate of 71% in their away league games this season.

Keeping Sundowns out will be a task too great for Mohafe’s troops.