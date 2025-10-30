Mamelodi Sundowns vs Pirates predictions: Backing the in-form Bucs

Our betting expert expects Sundowns to dominate early in the match, and the in-form Pirates to secure a narrow victory in the second period.

+

Best bets for Sundowns vs Pirates

Double chance - Draw/Pirates at odds of 1.63 on Betway

First goal - Sundowns at odds of 1.83 on Betway

BTTS - Yes at odds of 2.21 on Betway

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Pirates 2-1 Sundowns

Goalscorers prediction: Sundowns: Peter Shalulile, Pirates: Patrick Maswanganyi, Oswin Appollis

Mamelodi Sundowns are coming off a high of continental qualification. Downs secured a spot in the CAF Champions League group phase for an 11th consecutive season last week. They dominated Nigerian outfit Remo Stars 7-1 on aggregate.

However, the South African champions have suffered a devastating blow, having been eliminated from the Carling Knockout Cup by Marumo Gallants. Additionally, Masandawana experienced their first league defeat of the season in late September.

Despite being at the top of the Betway Premiership, this season’s title race is already closer than it’s been for years. Sekhuhune United are in the conversation and are just a point shy of the top.

However, Miguel Cardoso’s biggest challengers are Orlando Pirates. The Buccaneers are currently third in the rankings, just three points behind the leaders, but the Sowetan giants still have two games left to play.

Pirates’ boss Abdeslam Ouaddou will be eager to secure a win here on Saturday, which will give them the edge in the title race.

The Bucs are also dealing with a big blow. They were knocked out of the CAF Champions League in the qualifiers by St Eloi Lupopo. Having suffered a devastating 3-0 defeat in the first leg, Pirates nearly caused an upset in the reverse fixture.

Oswin Appollis scored in the 95th minute in the home leg to take the tie into extra time. Unfortunately for them, the visitors ultimately won on penalties. However, that type of resilience is what’s needed to win the league title – or at least Bucs fans will hope.

Probable lineups for Sundowns vs Pirates

Sundowns expected lineup: Williams, Mudau, Khoza, Lebusa, Modiba, Allende Bravo, Aubaas, Matthews, Santos, Sales, Shalulile

Pirates expected lineup: Chaine, Lebitso, Seema, Mbokazi, Ndaba, Dansin, Manwanganyi, Nemtajela, Appollis, Mbuthuma, Moremi

In-form teams difficult to separate

This fixture is one of the most anticipated fixtures in the PSL season. Both clubs have had a decent start to the league campaign and are serious title contenders. Sundowns and Pirates have faced setbacks in different cup competitions.

Telling them apart is difficult, so it's best to do so based on their form. Sundowns have shown vulnerability, losing to Golden Arrows. They are unbeaten at home in the league, but they could drop points here.

Pirates secured their semi-final spot in the Carling Knockout Cup during the week. Confidence should be high despite the loss in the CAF Champions League. Additionally, it gives Ouaddou’s men more time to focus on the PSL.

Three consecutive wins and four in their last five suggest that the Bucs will trouble the hosts. Pirates won the last league head-to-head between these sides. Meanwhile, their most recent two meetings ended in a draw after 90 minutes.

Sundowns vs Pirates Betting Tip 1: Double chance - Draw/Pirates at odds of 1.63 on Betway

Sundowns are a different proposition

Cardoso’s charges are quite efficient at finding the net first. They’ve scored the opening goal in 70% of their league matches this term. Also, they’ve got onto the scoresheet first in 75% of their home fixtures in the PSL.

Pirates’ stats are equally impressive, if not better, as they have scored first in 88% of their league outings. However, it’s worth noting that the Sowetan club hasn’t faced a team as challenging as Sundowns yet.

Masandawana scored first against Pirates in nine of their last 10 meetings in the Betway Premiership. With the Brazilians playing in front of their fans, they could get off to a great start.

Sundowns vs Pirates Betting Tip 2: First goal - Sundowns at odds of 1.83 on Betway

A rare goalfest for fans

Casual fans could see plenty of goals on Saturday afternoon. Sundowns are the league’s leading scorers with 17 goals from 10 games. Meanwhile, Pirates have netted 10 goals in eight games.

Perhaps, more importantly, the Sea Robbers have scored at least one goal in each of their last seven games. Despite keeping clean sheets in six of those, that will be almost impossible against the home side.

The concern for Masandawana is that they’ve conceded at least one goal in each of their previous four games. As a result, this match may feature goals at both ends.