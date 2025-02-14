Mamelodi Sundowns vs Mpheni Home Defenders Predictions and Betting Tips: No chance for David against this Goliath

Explore our predictions and betting tips for Mamelodi Sundowns’ Nedbank Cup last-16 match with Mpheni Home Defenders.

After their shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of TS Galaxy during the week, Mamelodi Sundowns will be desperate to return to winning ways.

Masandawana fans will be annoyed that they haven’t won a domestic cup competition for a while, handing the initiative to Orlando Pirates over the last few tournaments.

However, they have a clear path into the final rounds of the Nedbank Cup, especially since they’re hosting the last amateur side remaining in the competition, Mpheni Home Defenders.

The ABC Motsepe League outfit have done admirably well so far, upsetting Hungry Lions in the previous round, a club that plays one tier higher than them.

The Limpopo side can play without fear as any progress they make in the Nedbank Cup will at least add to their coffers, however, facing the PSL champions won’t be an easy task.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Mpheni Home Defenders Betting Tips

Matchbet & both teams to score - Mamelodi Sundowns & no

Mamelodi Sundowns totals - over 3.5 goals

Winning margin - Mamelodi Sundowns to win by 3+ goals

Marching towards a treble

The chance for an upset on Sunday afternoon is little to none. Miguel Cardoso’s men will be in a rampant mood after losing only their second league game this season.

On the domestic front, they will be keen to bag the double, in which they currently lead the race. With the CAF Champions League still in play, there is a chance for a superb treble.

As the team with the best defence in the PSL, only conceding seven goals, Sundowns are likely to keep the Mpheni Home Defenders at bay.

They’ve only conceded three times at the Lucas Moripe Stadium, averaging 0.38 goals per game, not great reading for the visitors.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Mpheni Home Defenders Betting Tip 1: Matchbet & both teams to score - Mamelodi Sundowns & no

Efficiency in front of goal

Apart from boasting the best backline in the PSL, Cardoso’s troops also top the scoring charts, netting 35 goals in 16 games at an average of 2.19 goals per game.

When playing at home, that average goes up to three goals per game. Before they lost 1-0 to TS Galaxy, Sundowns scored 16 goals in four games, averaging four per game.

In this competition, they put five past Sibanye in the previous round and were three up within the first 41 minutes.

Facing similar opposition should see Masandawana march home for an emphatic victory.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Mpheni Home Defenders Betting Tip 2: Mamelodi Sundowns totals - over 3.5 goals

More goals equals higher margins

A high-scoring team automatically suggests that we can expect a high winning margin. Four of Sundowns’ last five matches were won by a minimum of three goals.

In the PSL this season, Kabo Yellow won 14 games in total, six of those were by a margin of three or more.

In fact, a three-goal margin is their joint-popular alongside a one-goal margin victory (5), although four of their three-goal victories came at home.