Mamelodi Sundowns vs Kaizer Chiefs Predictions and Betting Tips: More misery expected for Chiefs

Having played four more fixtures than title rivals Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns must put points on the board and pile the pressure on the chasers.

They’re currently 15 points ahead of the Buccaneers and look certain to claim their eighth league trophy in a row.

However, on paper, they should have a more stern test when Kaizer Chiefs visit the nation’s capital on Saturday afternoon.

The Amakhosi have been disappointing this term and are teetering on the brink of missing out on a top-eight finish, especially with only a four-point lead over Chippa.

Defeat on Saturday against the champions won’t do them any favours but if they were to surprise Sundowns, they could climb to fifth and lend a helping hand to Orlando Pirates.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Kaizer Chiefs Betting Tips

Halftime/ fulltime - Mamelodi Sundowns/ Mamelodi Sundowns @ 2.31 with Betway

Mamelodi Sundowns totals - Over 2.5 goals @ 2.95 with Betway

Matchbet & both teams to score - Mamelodi Sundowns & yes @ 3.55 with Betway

Odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Home domination

The PSL champions have an incredible 100% win record in their backyard this term, taking maximum points from all nine Betway Premiership games at home.

None of the other clubs in the division have come close to upsetting the Sundowns’ applecart when visiting Tshwane and Chiefs’ away form (W3, L4, D2) suggests it will remain the same.

Miguel Cardoso’s team have a record of winning at both halftime and fulltime in each of their last eight league matches at home.

Meanwhile, Chiefs went into halftime losing four of their nine away matches (44%). They only managed to rescue a point on two occasions in those fixtures.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Kaizer Chiefs Betting Tip 1: Halftime/ fulltime - Mamelodi Sundowns/ Mamelodi Sundowns @ 2.31 with Betway

Clinical Brazilians

Since Cardoso arrived at the club, they’ve ramped up their prolificacy in front of goal. They’ve netted a league-high 46 goals this season, 28 of them coming at home.

Overall they average 2.42 goals per game but when they have the home fans behind them, that average reaches 3.11 goals per match.

In fact, they’ve netted at least twice in each of their home PSL fixtures this term. They will certainly be encouraged by Chiefs’ recent defensive lapses.

The last time out, the Glamour Boys conceded four in a home fixture against a goal-shy SuperSport United. Masandawana are likely to capitalise on these weaknesses on Saturday.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Kaizer Chiefs Betting Tip 2: Mamelodi Sundowns totals - Over 2.5 goals @ 2.95 with Betway

Continuing trends

Kabo Yellow have dominated this fixture in the past, winning four of the last five meetings (D1). Chiefs’ last win against the hosts came in 2021.

Nasreddine Nabi’s men are in a poor patch of form, winning and losing twice in their last five PSL matches (D1).

While they may not leave Tshwane with all the points, they’re bound to get some joy in finding the back of the net.

The Naturena outfit can take heart from the fact that Sundowns conceded at least once in their last five league outings, suggesting that Chiefs can grab a goal on Saturday afternoon.