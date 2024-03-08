Mamelodi Sundowns vs Chippa United Predictions: Invincibility streak to continue

We share predictions and betting tips for Chippa United’s visit to Mamelodi Sundowns, including 3.60 odds on the halftime/fulltime result.

+

After securing top spot in their CAF Champions League group, Mamelodi Sundowns turn their attention to consolidating their spot at the top of the DSTV Premiership standings.

The current PSL champions are still invincible after crossing the midpoint of the season.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Chippa United Betting Tips

First half/ first goal - None @ 2.95 with Betway

Mamelodi Sundowns to win by a minimum of three goals @ 3.50 with Betway

Halftime/Fulltime result - Draw/Sundowns @ 3.60 with Betway

All odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

New to Betway? Learn all about the Betway Sign Up Code

Haven't joined Betway yet? Explore our comprehensive Betway registration guide

guide Discover the top welcome bonuses available in South Africa

Unfortunately, the country was robbed of the chance to see Rhulani Mokoena square off against Sead Ramovic after their meeting was postponed during the week.

The additional days off will be a blessing for Masandawana as they entertain Chippa United at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday night.

Chippa United are nine places behind Sundowns in the standings but are just eight points away from third-placed Cape Town City.

There has been an upturn in results for the Chilli Boys after Thabo September and Kwanele Kopo took over the reigns as co-coaches of the club in January.

However, facing the lion in its den won’t be an easy task for the Eastern Cape outfit as only Polokwane City and Orlando Pirates have taken points off the hosts in Tshwane this term.

Slow burning Sundowns

The champions are in a first-half rut at the minute as they’ve been goalless in each of their last five league games, four of those have been in their backyard.

Even though they saw off Amazulu 3-0 at the end of February, Usuthu held the Brazilians to a goalless first half in Pretoria.

Chippa United’s goal-scoring away from home has been awful. They’ve netted just five goals in their eight away dates, averaging 0.63 goals per game.

53% of all the visitor’s PSL fixtures have ended in a draw at halftime. Five of their eight games on the road were deadlocked after 45 minutes.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Chippa United Betting Tip 1: First half/ first goal - None @ 2.95 with Betway

Mokoena’s attacking tactics paying dividends

Mokoena’s charges play attacking football and have produced the results to show for it.

Sundowns have scored 19 times in their eight home games at an average of 2.38 per game. Their previous three PSL victories on their patch all came by a 3-0 scoreline.

Having kept clean sheets in seven of their last eight outings, the Brazilians could likely heap more misery on the visitors on Saturday night.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Chippa United Betting Tip 2: Mamelodi Sundowns to win by a minimum of three goals @ 3.50 with Betway

Second half surge

The hosts have demonstrated their ability to keep searching for victory until the final whistle. 11 of their 19 goals at home have come after the break, equating to 58% of their strikes.

Meanwhile, the Chilli Boys have conceded 62% (5) of their eight goals in the league during the second period.

They’re susceptible to late attacks, evident in that three of those concessions have come after the 76th minute.

It’s worth noting that the champions have scored four of their eight second-half goals beyond the 76th minute when playing at their home base.