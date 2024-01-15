Get your Mali vs South Africa Betting Offer from Betway

Like most big matches in CAF AFCON 2024, there are many great betting offers for Mali vs South Africa.

The Group E clash is undoubtedly one to look forward to for football lovers. But more than that, several notable sportsbooks are offering punters great betting deals for the game.

Sieving through all of them can take time and effort. That is why we have extensively researched these exciting offers for you.

We also provide helpful information on how you can maximise each offer. This includes promo codes, eligibility, and wagering requirements.

Mali vs South Africa Betting Offer

Discover the top Mali vs South Africa betting offer from Betway below:

How Does the Betway Mali vs South Africa Offer Work?

Betway is one of the top bookmakers in the industry. You can easily make your Mali vs South Africa bets as a new or existing player on the platform. However, there are special offers you can take advantage of if you are joining the platform for the first time.

Betway AFCON Special Offer

For the AFCON, Betway has released an exclusive offers: the first 200 individuals registering with the code BETCON will receive an extra R50 in their betting accounts. This offer is applicable to new users aged 18 and above.

During the signup process, ensure to input the specified code to qualify for the additional R50.

Regrettably, existing users are not eligible for this promotion. Upon a successful registration, users meeting the criteria will find the supplementary R50 credited to their accounts.

Take advantage of this special incentive, but remember to review the comprehensive terms and conditions for further insights.

Betway Sports Welcome Offer

New users on the Betway platform can start their betting journey with a 100% first deposit match.

This deal allows new punters on the platform to get up to R1,000 as a free bet on making their first deposit. You earn a bonus of up to R1,000 when you successfully create your account and make your first deposit.

The exact bonus amount depends on your first deposit amount. However, the maximum bonus claimable is R1,000.

After claiming this betting offer for Mali vs South Africa, you can use the bonus to bet on the game for free. To make this work, we recommend creating your account and making your first deposit before the matchday.

How to Claim the Betway Mali vs South Africa Offer?

Having described how the betting offers for Mali vs South Africa works, let’s move on to how to claim it. From our experience, we find it easy to claim the Betway Mali vs South Africa offer for new users.

We have outlined the steps involved in the process below:

Visit the Betway website on your mobile or desktop device. You can also use the Betway app. Click ‘Sign Up’ on the homepage to create your account. Provide the required information in the spaces provided. Provide your South African ID, date of birth, source of funds, and desired language. Choose ‘Sport Welcome Offer’ to qualify for the welcome bonus. Finally, click ‘Register’ to complete the process.

You have successfully created your new Betway account. The next step to access your Betway Mali vs South Africa offer is to make your first deposit. This gives you a welcome bonus of up to R1,000 to bet on the game.

Betway Mali vs South Africa Offer T&Cs

During our checks, we found that there are a few terms and conditions attached to the offer. For example, you must be a new user, a South African resident, and 18 years old or older to participate.

Other qualification criteria for the betting offers for Mali vs South Africa on Betway include the following:

Select the ‘Sports Welcome Offer’ option during registration.

Pass the FICA verification during registration by uploading your verification documents.

Make a first deposit and wager the deposit 3x on a sports game with odds of 3.00 minimum.

Meet the wagering requirements above within 30 days of signing up as a new user.

Our evaluations further show that the free bet bonus is capped at R1,000. The winnings from bets made with the bonus are capped at R50,000.

Players must use the free bet bonus within 180 days of receipt, or it will be forfeited. You may only withdraw your winnings from the free bet, not the free bet itself.

Already Signed Up to Betway?

You may be reading this as an existing Betway user. This automatically disqualifies you from the offer. But do not worry; other sportsbooks have great betting offers for Mali vs South Africa football match. Our experts have researched other betting sites in South Africa offering similar bonuses for new users to bet on the AFCON encounter.

Like Betway, Betfred also offers new users a first deposit match. With this offer, the bookmaker matches the value of your first deposit up to the maximum of R5,000.

Supabets gives every new user a R50 free bet after a successful signup. You may use the free bet to wager leagues covering 1300+ markets, including the Mali vs South Africa game.

You may also consider Hollywoodbets as another bookmaker to join as a new user. The platform offers an R25 sign-up bonus when you register a new account successfully.