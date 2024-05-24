Lyon vs PSG Predictions and Betting Tips: PSG to secure league and cup double

Explore our predictions and betting tips for the Coupe de France final between Lyon and PSG, including 4.70 odds on the winning margin.

+

After a poor start to the season, Lyon recovered well to end their league campaign in sixth place and with a spot in next term’s Europa League.

However, there is still an opportunity for OL to secure silverware, which would be the silver lining to their average league campaign.

Lyon vs PSG Betting Tips

PSG totals - over 2.5 goals @ 2.75 with Betway

Matchbet & both teams to score - PSG & Yes @ 2.90 with Betway

Winning margin - PSG to win by two goals @ 4.70 with Betway

All odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Standing in their way are the Ligue 1 champions PSG, who will be determined to bag the league and cup double, especially after narrowly missing out on the Champions League.

Luis Enrique mentioned that his side was focused on this fixture with two games still left to play in the league, highlighting the importance of this final.

As a serial winner, there’s no doubt that the PSG boss wants to lift the French Cup, in what would be a fitting final hurrah for star man Kylian Mbappe who confirmed he will be leaving after this season.

Exploiting defensive vulnerabilities

PSG scored a staggering 81 goals in the league this season, averaging 2.38 goals per game.

They’ve been more ruthless in this competition, scoring 20 goals in just five games. The Parisians could enjoy themselves here if they turn their goal average into reality.

The previous two club meetings saw the French champions score four goals in both games as they’ve taken a liking to playing against Lyon recently.

In this competition, the last two head-to-heads produced more than two goals for Enrique’s men, a possibility on Saturday night at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

Lyon also had the fourth-worst defence in Ligue 1, conceding 55 goals in total, something the champions can exploit.

Lyon vs PSG Betting Tip 1: PSG totals - over 2.5 goals @ 2.75 with Betway

Something to think about

The league champions have dominated Lyon in the head-to-heads with the Parisians winning five out of seven meetings (D1, L1).

Apart from doing the double over Lyon this term, PSG have only lost two games this season in the French league.

Lyon are in good nick though with four consecutive wins wrapping up the league for them. Pierre Sage will hope to take some of that form into this one-off tie with Enrique’s men.

OL are better upfront in this competition having scored 10 goals in their five fixtures and only failing to hit the back of the net once.

60% of PSG’s French Cup matches ended with both teams scoring on the day. While they may emerge with the trophy, Lyon should give them something to think about.

Lyon vs PSG Betting Tip 2: Matchbet & both teams to score - PSG & Yes @ 2.90 with Betway

Desire to score

Enrique’s side swept Lyon aside by a three-goal margin on the last two occasions. However, their most popular victory margin in Ligue 1 has been by two goals.

Nine of their 22 (41%) league victories came by a two-goal margin, six of those arriving away from home.

The Parisians won two of their five cup games by two goals, seeing off Nice and Brest by a 3-1 scoreline.

The final could follow the same direction, especially considering both teams’ desire to score goals.