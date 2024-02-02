Lyon vs Marseille Predictions: Marseille to Edge Out Lyon

Explore our predictions and betting tips for the Ligue 1 encounter between Lyon and Marseille, including 2.50 odds on an anytime goalscorer.

After a run of four consecutive victories, Lyon have lost two of their last three games, leaving them in the relegation/playoff spot and a point above the drop zone.

The Kids have been a permanent fixture in Ligue 1 and won’t want to relinquish that status at the end of the season.

Lyon vs Marseille Betting Tips

Double chance - Draw/ Marseille @ 1.44 with Betway

Both teams to score @ 1.73 with Betway

Anytime goalscorer - Pierre Emerick Aubameyang @ 2.50 with Betway

All odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Thankfully for Pierre Sage and his troops, there are still 15 fixtures to get through, starting with hosting Olympique Marseille on Sunday night at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais.

Marseille have been in indifferent form as of late. However, they rescued a point the last time out against Monaco to remain in line for an eighth consecutive top-five finish.

The Phocaeans are just six points behind Brest in third, a spot they’d like to be in come May as it will see them qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

Marseille must now make the trip up north, where they’ve enjoyed relative success in recent history.

Poor home record

Marseille have won one of their last five games in all competitions, not great reading for a side that’s chasing European qualification (D4).

However, they have had the better of their hosts in each of their last three meetings in Ligue 1.

In the corresponding fixture last season, Genarro Gattuso’s side won 2-1, a result that is likely on Sunday night.

Lyon have won five of their last seven games in all competitions but suffered a home defeat last weekend against Rennes, where they were 3-0 down before halftime.

They’ve lost 50% of their home fixtures in the league and may not have enough to see off Marseille.

Lyon vs Marseille Betting Tip 1: Double chance - Draw/ Marseille @ 1.44 with Betway

A wealth of attacking veterans on either side

Both sets of attacks are led by former Arsenal strikers - Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre Emerick Aubameyang.

Both players are in the top-five league goalscorers this season, indicating their efficiency in front of goal.

When at home, Lyon scores an average of 1.30 goals per game, but their conceding average is concerning at 1.90 goals per game in front of their fans.

Marseille’s away record hasn’t been great this season but they have the fourth-best attack in the division.

Gattuso’s charges scored an average of 1.22 goals on the road while conceding 1.78 goals per game.

Lyon vs Marseille Betting Tip 2: Both teams to score @ 1.73 with Betway

Prolific Pierre

It’s been a rough couple of years for Aubameyang after leaving Arsenal in 2022.

But it seems like the Gabon international has found a home at Marseille in Ligue 1 if his performances are anything to go by.

He’s already the club’s leading scorer this season with six league goals.

The former Barcelona forward has scored three in his last four games across all competitions, including a penalty in their loss to Rennes.

He will be key in unlocking Lyon’s defence on Sunday night.