Liverpool vs Manchester City Predictions: Tough to separate title chasers

Explore our predictions and betting tips for Manchester City’s trip to Liverpool, including 15.00 odds on the halftime/fulltime result.

With 11 games left to play, Liverpool’s hosting of Manchester City could go a long way in deciding who lifts the Premier League trophy at the end of the season.

The Reds are in just as good form as the current champions, having swept Sparta Prague aside 5-1 in their first leg Europa League last 16 match on Thursday.

Liverpool vs Manchester City Betting Tips

All odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Jurgen Klopp’s troops are on course to give him a fairytale end at the club as winning the league is completely in their hands.

Liverpool are a point clear of City and must avoid defeat when Pep Guardiola’s side visit Merseyside on Sunday night.

Manchester City stretched their unbeaten run to 20 games across all competitions after their midweek 3-1 home win against FC Copenhagen.

As a result, the Cityzens are on course for another treble, which means a positive result against the leaders at Anfield is non-negotiable.

Quickest out the blocks

Both Liverpool (64) and City (62) are flying high in the goals department with only Arsenal outscoring them (68).

The hosts averaged 2.85 goals per home game in the league this season while the visitors scored an average of 2.15 goals on the road.

Guardiola’s team have been susceptible to falling behind in the Premier League as they’ve allowed their opponents to open the scoring in seven of their 13 away dates (54%).

Liverpool are primed to land the first blow on Sunday in front of what will be a raucous Anfield. The Reds struck first in nine of their 13 games at home (69%).

Liverpool vs Manchester City Betting Tip 1: Liverpool to score first @ 2.04 with Betway

The usual suspect

Mohamed Salah featured off the bench in Thursday’s Europa League clash so he should make the starting 11 at Anfield on Sunday.

Even after missing for several weeks due to the Africa Cup of Nations and injury, Salah remains third in the goal-scoring charts (15), three behind leader Erling Haaland (18).

The Egyptian has scored in four of his last five meetings with City and is likely to be a usual goal threat for the Reds.

In his last two Premier League appearances, Salah notched up three goals and two assists, indicating he will be tough for the visitors to handle this weekend.

Liverpool vs Manchester City Betting Tip 2: Anytime goalscorer - Mohamed Salah @ 2.40 with Betway

Cancelling each other out

City’s tendency to go into the break on the losing side is quite high. In fact, they’ve lost more at halftime in away games than they’ve won (L5, W3).

Liverpool, on the other hand, are dominant at Anfield, winning five of their 13 home fixtures at halftime (D7, L1).

The crowd will be up for this one, giving the Reds the lift they need for a fast start. However, City have shown that they can’t be written off.

Just last week, they scored three unanswered goals in the second half against Manchester United to complete a turnaround victory.

71% (20) of City’s away league goals have come in the second period with seven of those coming on or beyond the 76th minute.

Seeing as the reverse fixture ended 1-1 and considering the quality of these sides, they may just cancel each other out in the end.