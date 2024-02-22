Liverpool vs Luton Predictions: The Reds to dominate Premier League’s newcomers

Our football betting expert shares predictions and betting tips for Liverpool’s midweek Premier League clash with Luton.

+

Due to their Carabao Cup final this weekend, Liverpool’s Premier League date with Luton Town was brought forward.

The Reds need to consolidate top spot in the league and must bag all three points if they’re to maintain the advantage they gained over Manchester City after the champions drew against Chelsea at the weekend.

Liverpool vs Luton Betting Tips

Over 2.5 goals @ 1.33 with Betway

Halftime/Fulltime result - Draw/Liverpool @ 4.30 with Betway

Anytime goalscorer - Carlton Morris @ 4.50 with Betway

There is serious concern over the number of Reds that are in the treatment room with no less than three players coming off before the restart in Saturday’s win at Brentford.

However, the log leaders should have enough in the tank to overcome a Luton Town that seem to be heading the wrong way in recent weeks.

After losing 2-1 to Manchester United on Sunday, Luton were condemned to sit below the dreaded dotted line following Everton’s draw with Crystal Palace on Monday.

Rob Edwards’s charges need a positive result if they’re to climb out of the drop zone. But a trip to Anfield under lights is never going to be a simple fixture.

Firepower through the injuries

Even though the likes of Diogo Jota, Dominik Szoboszlai, Curtis Jones and Trent Alexander-Arnold will miss out on Wednesday night, Liverpool have ample firepower.

Mohamed Salah will be certain to return to the starting 11 after coming off the bench at Brentford. He will aid Liverpool’s record of scoring over 2.5 goals in their last six league games.

The Hatters can harbour hopes of breaching the Liverpool defence since the hosts have yet to keep a clean sheet in 2024 and conceded in seven straight fixtures.

Luton have managed to score at least once in their last dozen Premier League games and with Alisson Becker on the sidelines, there’s a case for a goal-fest at Anfield.

Liverpool vs Luton Betting Tip 1: Over 2.5 goals @ 1.33 with Betway

Second half onslaught

Luton’s visit to Anfield is quite similar to walking into the lion's den. The Reds are aiming to extend their unbeaten Premier League home run to 25 matches.

The Reds have been unbeaten in 45 of 49 matches at Anfield, indicating the uphill battle that awaits the Hatters on Wednesday night.

However, Jurgen Klopp’s troops have been deadlocked in seven of their 12 home fixtures. Considering their full infirmary, it may take a while for them to get going.

Luton have only won one of their last seven away dates in the league, winning a grand total of two all season. They’ve also conceded 72% (18) of their away goals in the second period.

Meanwhile, the hosts are devastating after the break, scoring 19 goals at Anfield, equating to 58% of their total goals at home. Nine of those have come after the 76th minute.

Liverpool vs Luton Betting Tip 2: Halftime/Fulltime result - Draw/Liverpool @ 4.30 with Betway

Inspiration upfront

Luton are more than capable of finding the back of the net at Anfield. They troubled the Reds in the reverse fixture and were mere seconds away from a famous 1-0 victory before the equaliser.

With Elijah Adebayo out through injury, the Hatters will look to Carlton Morris for inspiration up front.

The forward hasn’t disappointed recently, grabbing goal contributions in each of his last five league appearances (G4, A2).

If the visitors are to celebrate a goal on Wednesday, Morris will be the likely source.