Liverpool vs Arsenal Predictions and Betting Tips: Spoils to be shared at Anfield

Our football betting expert offers his predictions and betting tips for Arsenal’s trip to Liverpool.

With very similar records this season, it could prove impossible to separate Liverpool and Arsenal.

The Reds are on a 10-game unbeaten run in the Premier League but dropped two points last weekend to a weakened Manchester United.

Liverpool vs Arsenal Betting Tips

While Jurgen Klopp’s team dominated the game, they weren’t clinical in front of goal and failed to win for the first time this term at Anfield.

After losing for the second time this season to Aston Villa, Arsenal bounced back emphatically with a brute display at home to Brighton.

The 2-0 win meant the Gunners reclaimed top spot in the league and travel to Anfield a point ahead of their hosts.

They would have learned from last season when they surrendered a 2-0 lead to draw the game and won’t want to make the same mistake twice.

First strike to the Reds

The Anfield crowd will be up for this match from the get-go, especially knowing that it’s a top-of-the-table clash.

The Merseyside team have taken the lead in seven of their eight league games at home.

They also scored 10 of their 21 goals in the first half, netting five times after the 31st minute.

Arsenal are susceptible to their opponents' attacks, conceding first in three of their eight games on the road.

The Gunners tend to ship goals early in their fixtures, more often than not, between the first minute and the half-hour mark.

Liverpool vs Arsenal Betting Tip 1: Liverpool to score first @ 1.85 with Betway

Kai flying high

After a slow start to his Arsenal career, Kai Havertz has come into form recently. The German international netted four Premier League goals in total, three in his last five indicating an upturn in confidence.

Havertz seems to pop up when least expected as he demonstrated in their 1-0 win at Brentford.

Interestingly, three of his four league goals this term have come on the road and Anfield could be the next stop for the £65m-man to make an impact.

Liverpool vs Arsenal Betting Tip 2: Anytime goalscorer - Kai Havertz @ 4.50 with Betway

A repeat of last season

Arsenal were two to the good in no time in the corresponding fixture last season but allowed the Reds to rescue a point.

Both teams could have snatched victory on that day and it’s likely to continue this time around.

Liverpool have led in 50% of their games by halftime at home this season, with their opponents never having the opportunity to go into the break with anything better than a draw.

Of the four times that Arsenal have surrendered the lead this term, they’ve equalised twice.

A majority 69% of the Gunners’ away goals have come in the second half, scoring five from the 76th minute onwards.

The league leaders have shown tenacity and resilience this season, which could allow them to rescue a point on Saturday evening.