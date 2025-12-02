Leeds vs Chelsea predictions: Tipping the Blues to extend their run

Our betting expert expects the Blues to extend their lengthy unbeaten run against Daniel Farke’s beleaguered outfit.

+

Best bets for Leeds vs Chelsea

Chelsea to win at odds of 1.77 on Betway

Both teams to score at odds of 1.77 on Betway

Joao Pedro to score at odds of 2.37 on Betway

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Leeds 1-2 Chelsea

Goalscorers Prediction - Leeds: Dominic Calvert-Lewin - Chelsea: Joao Pedro, Cole Palmer

Leeds United’s losing streak was extended to four games over the weekend, although they competed well against Manchester City. However, Daniel Farke’s men have only won one of their last eight and will face a difficult challenge this week. The Whites score frequently, but they rarely manage to score more than their opponents.

Enzo Maresca’s side brilliantly responded to their surprising defeat against Sunderland in October, winning five of the seven games that followed. A strong performance against Arsenal demonstrated their ability to compete for the title, too. The Blues head to Elland Road in good condition and appear ready to secure another three points.

Probable lineups for Leeds vs Chelsea

Leeds expected lineup: Perri, Rodon, Struijk, Bijol, Bogle, Gruev, Ampadu, Tanaka, Gudmundsson, Calvert-Lewin, Nmecha

Chelsea expected lineup: Sanchez, Gusto, Adarabioyo, Chalobah, Cucurella, Santos, Fernandez, Estevao, Pedro, Neto, Delap

Chelsea continue to progress

Chelsea’s first weeks of the season didn’t go according to plan after winning the Club World Cup, and three defeats in eight games caused concern. Since then, however, the Blues have suffered only one defeat and have won nine across all competitions. They head into this clash in great form.

Moises Caicedo will clearly be sidelined as he starts his suspension after a red card against Arsenal, while Reece James may be rested. Meanwhile, Leeds could see Sebastiaan Bornauw and Anton Stach return, although Sean Longstaff is still recovering from injury. Even with their missing players, the visitors are the stronger side in this match.

Farke’s side have performed better at home than away, but haven’t secured points against the league’s top teams. The Blues will back themselves to score goal or two goals in Yorkshire to win this match.

Leeds vs Chelsea Bet 1: Chelsea to win at odds of 1.77 on Betway

Action-packed Elland Road

Leeds' home stadium has featured plenty of goals this season - 14 goals in six games, to be exact. Not all of them have been conceded by Leeds, either, as the hosts only failed to score on only one occasion. Both teams have found the net in 67% of the games at Elland Road in 2025/26.

In fact, Leeds’ home and away games have been very active for an extended period. Their nine most recent outings have seen 31 goals scored, with both teams scoring in seven of them. The Blues have kept a few clean sheets recently, but the likes of Wolverhampton Wanderers, Qarabag, and Arsenal all managed to score against them last month.

Ultimately, the home side is expected to lose, but with Lukas Nmecha scoring three goals in his last three games, they could cause Chelsea some problems. Dominic Calvert-Lewin has also scored several goals against the Londoners in the past.

Leeds vs Chelsea Bet 2: Both teams to score at odds of 1.77 on Betway

Chelsea’s main attacking threat

Maresca has many options regarding attackers who can create and score. Cole Palmer returned to the bench against Arsenal and could feature here, but it’s unlikely that he will start. One man who will be in the XI, though, is Brazilian striker Joao Pedro.

No player at Chelsea has directly contributed to more goals and assists (7) than the 24-year-old this season, and he is often a difficult opponent for defenders. The former Brighton & Hove Albion man has failed to score in two PL games, and will sense a major opportunity to change that. Palmer will also feel like he can return to good form after his injury period if he gets time on the pitch.