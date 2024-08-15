Le Havre vs PSG Predictions: Parisians to prevail and Kyl off thoughts of Mbappe hangover

Top three bets and forecasts for Le Havre vs PSG ahead of their clash in the first round of Ligue 1 fixtures, this Friday at 8:45pm.

Le Havre vs PSG Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Le Havre vs. PSG

PSG -1 Handicap Victory with odds of @2.15 on Betway, equating to a 46.5%& 46.3% chance of the Parisian club winning.

Fabián Ruiz to score with odds of @3.80 on Betway indicating a 26.3% and 18.2% chance of the Spaniard scoring.

indicating a 26.3% and 18.2% chance of the Spaniard scoring. PSG To Score In Both Halves with odds of @2.10 on Betway, representing a 47.6% chance for the favourites to score in both halves.

Champions PSG should be expected to have too much firepower for Le Havre and win by a scoreline of 0-3.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

The 2024-25 Ligue 1 season opens this Friday with Le Havre welcoming reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain. Le Havre, who successfully maintained their top-flight status last season after promotion, now face the challenge of building on that foundation.

Having avoided a return to Ligue 2 via a three-point cushion, Le Havre start their new campaign with the toughest test as they welcome France's perennial title favourites to Stade Océane. Both the odds and pre-season form would suggest they have little chance of securing a shock victory.

14-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant has become an investor in PSG, illustrating they are a global powerhouse as they aim to start their title defence convincingly.

Expect another strong season from the Parisians under the guidance of Luis Enrique. He will task them to send out a message that it is business as usual despite Kylian Mbappe’s departure to Real Madrid this summer.

Probable Lineups for Le Havre vs PSG

The probable lineup for Le Havre in the "4-3-3"

A. Desmas; C. Operi, G. Lloris, E. Kinkoue, A. Sangante; Y. Kechta, D. Kuzyaev, A. Toure; Yann Kitala, J. Casimir, E. Sabbi.

The probable lineup for PSG in the "system of play."

G. Donnarumma; Nuno Mendes, Marquinhos, L. Beraldo, N. Mukiele; Fabian Ruiz, W. Zaire-Emery, J. Neves; B. Barcola, O. Dembele, R. Kolo Muani.

Parisians to prevail and Kyl off thoughts of Mbappe hangover

PSG once again dominated domestically last season. They comfortably secured their third consecutive Ligue 1 title, marking their sixth championship win in the past seven renewals. A 2-1 defeat of Lyon added the Coupe de France to their bulging trophy cabinet.

Ominously for the hosts, Luis Enrique saw his side win their final five road games of the 2023/24 campaign. This run stretched their unbeaten league sequence to 24 matches, with their last loss occurring against Monaco in February 2023.

Although the Parisians have lost Kylian Mbappe, they still have an abundance of firepower. Barcola, Dembele and Kolo Muani form a fearsome front three, with Ramos waiting in reserve. The €60m addition of Joao Neves from Benfica this summer adds yet more talent.

Le Havre limped over the safety line last term, winning just two of their final 16 Ligue 1 matches and losing this fixture 2-0. Taking PSG on the -1 handicap here means we need them to win by at least a two-goal margin for our bet to be successful.

Le Havre vs PSG 1: PSG -1 Handicap Victory @ 2.15 with Betway

Ruiz to prove he is just Fab

Fabián Ruiz has had a very successful summer, following up his involvement in winning a second Ligue 1 title in his second season with PSG. It started with him scoring what turned out to be the winning goal in the Coupe de France.

More success followed as he played a pivotal role for his country at the European Championship. Spain won all seven fixtures on their way to being crowned champions.

Ruiz scored two goals as he put in a series of eye-catching performances in the heart of the Spanish midfield. As a result, he earned a spot in the UEFA team of the tournament.

With the 28-year-old’s confidence surely at its highest, the price of 5.50 for him to get on the scoresheet here looks massive.

LE Havre vs PSG Bet 2: Fabián Ruiz Anytime Scorer @ 3.80 with Betway

PSG to highlight the gap between Le Hav’s and Le Hav nots

Le Havre were hit for six by the Bundesliga strugglers Bochum in their last pre-season friendly and seem ripe for the picking in this Ligue 1 opener. With brittle confidence and clear defensive issues, the last team you want to be facing is PSG.

Last season saw the Parisians win this fixture 2-0, scoring once in each half, even though they were reduced to 10 players when Gianluigi Donnarumma was sent off after 10 minutes. The return fixture nearly saw a shock, with PSG needing an equaliser on 90+4 after trailing 3-1, but once again they scored either side of the interval.

Luis Enrique saw his men get on the scoresheet in both halves of exactly half of their 34 Ligue 1 fixtures last season. Only Monaco managed that feat on more occasions.