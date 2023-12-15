Lazio vs Inter Milan Predictions and Betting Tips: Inter to change trend at the Stadio Olimpico

Our football betting expert offers his predictions and betting tips for Inter Milan’s trip to Lazio this Sunday.

+

By the time Simone Inzaghi’s troops take to the field at Lazio on Sunday, Juventus could overtake them at the top of Serie A.

While it’s still way too early for title talk, the Nerazzurri will have that fact in the back of their minds as they take on a tricky Lazio.

Lazio vs Inter Milan Betting Tips

Both teams to score @ 1.93 with Betway

Anytime goalscorer - Lautaro Martinez @ 2.08 with Betway

First-half result - Inter Milan @ 2.40 with Betway

All odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Despite losing to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League during the week, Maurizio Sarri’s side are through to the next round.

Their European exploits have concealed the cracks that they’ve shown in Serie A. Lazio are currently in 10th place after a string of indifferent results.

However, they are just four points off fourth place and will be fighting to get into the top four.

A repeat of history on the cards

Lazio haven’t quite lit up Serie A with their goal count this season, netting 16 times in their 15 games.

Strangely enough, the Eagles found a way past Inter’s defence in each of their last five meetings.

Over the past two seasons, both Lazio and Inter have won their respective home legs of this fixture.

Four of the past five meetings between these two have ended 3-1 for the home teams on those occasions.

The visitors aren’t goal-shy, having racked up 37 goals already and boast a record of scoring in every league game they’ve come out for this season.

Attacking options for the Nerazzrurri are not in short supply with Lautaro Martinez, Marcus Thuram, Alexis Sanchez, Marko Arnautovic and Hakan Calhanoglu scoring 32 goals between them.

Lazio vs Inter Milan Betting Tip 1: Both teams to score @ 1.93 with Betway

Serie A top scorer in imperious form

Martinez is way out in front in the Golden Boot race this season, scoring 14 goals already, with the next-best netting eight times.

The Argentine is the only player in the division to reach double figures and he’s showing no signs of stopping.

The World Cup winner has scored four times in his last five matches against the Eagles, consecutively in the last two.

While the corresponding fixture ended with a 3-1 Lazio win last year, Martinez still found a way through the hosts’ defence.

Lazio vs Inter Milan Betting Tip 2: Anytime goalscorer - Lautaro Martinez @ 2.08 with Betway

Crucial first-half performances from both sides

In front of their home fans, Lazio have led in just two of their seven league fixtures.

They’ve allowed their opponents to go into the break with the lead just once in that time, with the rest being level on terms.

On that occasion of losing at half-time, Sarri’s men couldn’t find a way back.

Inter’s away form is impressive as they are yet to taste defeat and only drew once.

From their seven Serie A games on the road, they have led in three, preventing their opponents from going into the break with anything other than a draw in the others. 43% of their goals have come in the first period this season.

Lazio vs Inter Milan Betting Tip 3: First-half result - Inter Milan @ 2.40 with Betway