Kenya vs Equatorial Guinea predictions: Confidence-boosting win needed

Our betting expert expects a new and inexperienced Kenya to struggle against Equatorial Guinea, and the match to end in a draw.

+

Best bets for Kenya vs Equatorial Guinea

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Kenya 0-0 Equatorial Guinea

Goalscorers prediction: None

Kenya failed to qualify for the 2026 World Cup recently, having finished Group F in fourth place, 14 points behind the winners, the Ivory Coast. However, the East African team have started forming a new squad.

Assistant coach of the Harambee Stars, Vasili Manousakis, suggested that they’ve given several of their regular players time off during this break. As a result, coach Benni McCarthy has opted to field a younger squad to gain experience.

His team face an uphill battle on Friday in Turkey, especially as they have won just two of their last five internationals. Additionally, most of the players are new to international football, so they will need some time to adapt.

To help their cause, Equatorial Guinea aren’t in the best form. However, unlike Kenya, they’ve qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations, which takes place next month in Morocco.

Guillermo Ganet’s men can use the upcoming friendly to warm up for the major tournament and refine their tactics. However, his team have only won one of their last five matches, so they must improve before December.

The National Thunder were unlucky to fail to qualify for the World Cup. They won two matches 1-0, but they were forfeited because they fielded an ineligible player. On top of that, there was a controversy where the players and coach refused to travel for a game due to complaints about conditions and money.

As a result, the coach was sacked and some players were removed from the squad. However, the actual harm came from the 3-0 defeat that was imposed on them. Had those nine points been added to their tally, Equatorial Guinea could have finished with 20 points and been part of the best second-placed teams.

Probable lineups for Kenya vs Equatorial Guinea

Kenya predicted lineup: Omondi, Harper, Ochieng, Owino, Omija, Ouma, Abuya, Wilson, Ogam, Onyango, Ochieng

Equatorial Guinea predicted lineup: Sapunga, Orozco, Anieboh, Akapo, Mbomo, Ganet, Eneme, Masogo, Akogo, Dorian Junior, Salvador

New players need time to adjust

Only one team found the back of the net in Kenya’s last three outings. Fans of the Harambee Stars will be pleased to know that two of them were victories. McCarthy’s men are capable of defending well against their opponents to secure a victory.

However, they also blanked in their most recent match against the Ivory Coast. Six of Kenya’s previous 10 fixtures saw goals scored by either just one team or no team at all. Their only meeting with Equatorial Guinea ended in a 1-0 victory back in 2018.

The National Thunder’s precise goals statistics from their World Cup qualifiers are skewed because of the penalties imposed on them. Five of their last six games saw both teams score, but those goals came from players who are now absent.

Since both teams are still trying to find their form for different reasons, it is possible that only one team will score, or that the match will end without any goals.

Kenya vs Equatorial Guinea Betting Tip 1: BTTS - No at odds of 1.64 on Betway

Goalfest unlikely

The chances for both teams to score are quite low, so there won’t be many goals even if one side manage to score. Kenya have found the net once in seven of their last nine games. They only found the net more than once against the Seychelles.

That is not a reliable basis for comparison, especially since the Seychelles conceded 53 goals in their 10 World Cup Qualifiers. Six of Equatorial Guinea’s last 10 games featured fewer than three goals.

The National Thunder blanked in two of their three most recent outings. They also failed to hit the target in their 2018 friendly against the Harambee Stars. This suggests that Friday’s match is likely to be low-scoring, or even scoreless.

Kenya vs Equatorial Guinea Betting Tip 2:Overs/ unders - under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.45 on Betway

Lack of momentum points to a draw

McCarthy’s men only won three of their 10 World Cup Qualifiers, losing four in that run. They are in slightly better form, having won six of the previous 10 matches in all competitions (one draw, three losses).

Equatorial Guinea are winless in their previous three outings, and they’ve only managed two victories in their last 10 (four draws, four losses). With both teams fielding relatively new players, there will inevitably be a struggle for momentum.