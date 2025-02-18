Kaizer Chiefs vs SuperSport United Predictions and Betting Tips: A top-three finish firmly within the Amakhosi’s sights

Our football betting expert shares predictions and betting tips for the midweek PSL clash between Kaizer Chiefs and SuperSport United.

After both clubs successfully navigated the Nedbank Cup last-16 ties this past weekend, it’s time to focus on the Betway Premiership.

Kaizer Chiefs aren’t looking too bad after 17 games as they occupy sixth place and are within four points of Polokwane City in third.

Finishing in the top three would certainly qualify the season as a success for Nasreddine Nabi after the Tunisian joined the club before the start of this campaign.

However, historically Chiefs haven’t enjoyed much success against SuperSport United, which makes Tuesday night’s clash a tasty one at the FNB Stadium.

Gavin Hunt’s charges needed extra time to see off Cape Town Spurs in the cup and are struggling in the PSL, currently in 12th place and only six points off relegation.

However, if they were to grab three points during the week, it would at least take them level on points with Stellenbosch and Golden Arrows.

Kaizer Chiefs vs SuperSport United Betting Tips

Kaizer Chiefs clean sheet - yes @ 2.03 with Betway

Matchbet & both teams to score - Kaizer Chiefs & no @ 2.65 with Betway

Winning margin - Kaizer Chiefs to win by two goals @ 6.00 with Betway

Odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Attacking issues continue

Despite Kaizer Chiefs having the third-worst defence in the PSL, they’re likely to shut out SuperSport United on Tuesday night.

Matsatsantsa have the worst attack in the division, scoring only seven times across 17 matches, a paltry average of 0.41 goals per game.

Hunt’s charges have failed to hit the back of the net in 62% of their league matches on the road this term.

The Amakhosi haven’t been superb at the back but have kept clean sheets in a quarter of their home PSL games, indicating they could secure another one here on Tuesday.

Kaizer Chiefs vs SuperSport United Betting Tip 1: Kaizer Chiefs clean sheet - yes @ 2.03 with Betway

History doesn’t matter

Historically, SuperSport United have enjoyed this fixture as they hold a 4-2 win advantage over the last six head-to-heads.

However, this match isn’t played based on history but rather on current form. The Glamour Boys are looking far better than their counterparts in that regard.

They’ve only lost one of their last six home games across all competitions, a statistic that the visitors also share.

Matsatsantsa though are on a run of four games that they haven’t won inside 90 minutes. Their last win in regulation time came at the end of January in the Nedbank Cup.

SuperSport’s forward struggles are well-known, so much so that 82% of their league games produced goals on only one side, a huge possibility in this match.

Kaizer Chiefs vs SuperSport United Betting Tip 2: Matchbet & both teams to score - Kaizer Chiefs & no @ 2.65 with Betway

An unlikely margin

This season, Chiefs have never won a home league fixture by more than a one-goal margin. All four victories at the FNB Stadium arrived with a one-goal difference.

Their recent scoring rate may help improve that as they’ve netted 10 goals in their last five games, blanking once which means they could blow SuperSport United out of the water.

It’s worth noting that the visitors lost four games away from home in the PSL, they’ve been split evenly into one-goal and two-goal margins.

Nabi’s troops seem to have found some rhythm, which they can exploit to start climbing the table in the right direction.