Kaizer Chiefs vs Richards Bay Predictions and Betting Tips: The Amakhosi to dominate

Explore our predictions and betting tips for Saturday’s PSL match between Kaizer Chiefs and Richards Bay at Soccer City.

+

Even though Kaizer Chiefs were seemingly in an internal crisis, they have been picking up positive results in recent weeks.

The Glamour Boys won three of their last five in all competitions and are sixth in the PSL, just six points away from second-placed Supersport United.

Kaizer Chiefs vs Richards Bay Betting Tips

Kaizer Chiefs to win @ 1.65 with Betway

Under 2.5 goals

Kaizer Chiefs clean sheet

After a two-week break, a visit from relegation-threatened Richards Bay may just be what Chiefs need to kickstart the festive period.

The KZN-based Richards Bay only picked up four points from their last five outings, one of them being a draw away to Orlando Pirates.

By his own admission, coach Kaitano Tembo is concerned about his job due to a long string of poor results.

However, the Natal Rich Boyz can cause problems, especially for bigger teams and will try to get something from Soccer City on Saturday.

Chiefs’ quality too good for Richards Bay

Interim Amakhosi coach Cavin Johnson has done reasonably well since taking over the job from Molefi Ntseki, winning three and losing two in the five DSTV Premiership fixtures he’s overseen.

Whether he’s mending the Amakhosi’s wounds or not, he seems to be getting the team to sing from the same hymn sheet and they can easily overturn Richards Bay in front of their home crowd on Saturday afternoon.

It’s a different tale for Richards Bay as they’re poor travellers, only winning one game on their league travels this season.

The KZN outfit saw off their hosts in a Nedbank Cup fixture back in 2021, arguably the club’s best result in history, but they won’t have enough to repel Chiefs next time out.

Kaizer Chiefs vs Richards Bay Betting Tip 1: Kaizer Chiefs to win @ 1.65 with Betway

Struggles with finishing

The PSL has witnessed a huge decrease in the number of goals scored this season. Only the leaders, Mamelodi Sundowns, average more than two goals per game.

Chiefs found the net 14 times in as many matches, a measly one goal per game.

The Natal Rich Boyz average 0.71 goals per game and have scored four goals in their last five games.

Meanwhile, only two of Chiefs’ previous five games have had more than two goals in the game.

Kaizer Chiefs vs Richards Bay Betting Tip 2: Under 2.5 goals

Chiefs to keep it clean

Only five of the 11 goals the Amakhosi conceded this season have been at home. The Glamour Boys prevented their opponents from scoring six times in the league all season.

Interestingly, they beat Richards Bay 1-0 in the last two meetings between the teams and a similar result on Saturday isn’t a far-fetched prediction.