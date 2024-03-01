Kaizer Chiefs vs Moroka Swallows Predictions: Chiefs to bag bragging rights in crisis derby

Explore our predictions and betting tips for the Soweto derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Moroka Swallows, including 3.45 odds on the winning margin.

Amakhosi fans were annoyed with their players after they suffered a shock exit from the Nedbank Cup at the hands of second-tier Milford last weekend.

The fact that Ranga Chivaviro missed an extra-time penalty made matters worse as the Naturena outfit were sent packing in the shootout.

Kaizer Chiefs vs Moroka Swallows Betting Tips

Kaizer Chiefs to win @ 1.26 with Betway

Both teams to score - No - @ 1.31 with Betway

Winning margin - Kaizer Chiefs to win by one goal @ 3.45 with Betway

Cavin Johnson should be welcoming the return to DSTV Premiership action where, despite their internal squabbles, Chiefs haven’t done too badly.

Even with the off-field chaos at the club, the Amakhosi find themselves sixth in the PSL, one point behind arch-rivals Orlando Pirates.

They’re still within reach of qualification for the CAF Confederation Cup as five points separate the Glamour Boys from Supersport United in third.

On the contrary, Moroka Swallows managed to progress to the last 16 of the cup last weekend but were in horrible league form before that.

Added to that, the strike action that the players underwent and the subsequent dismissal of 22 players contributed to the club’s current crisis.

The Dube Birds also parted ways with coach Steve Komphela, leaving Musa Nyatama with a mammoth task on his hands.

Although Swallows have been poor in the league, sat two spots above relegation, they have a buffer of 12 points between themselves and rock bottom.

Chiefs on a positive results trend

The hosts are on a five-game unbeaten run in the PSL, winning three on the bounce in that sequence of results.

The Naturena club usually get the better of Swallows whenever they meet in the league, only losing twice in their last 18 battles.

The reverse fixture ended in a Chiefs victory in November last year and with Swallows’ current circumstances, it’s difficult to see them resist.

The visitors have lost their last three league games on the bounce, totalling six losses in their last 10 games in all competitions.

Kaizer Chiefs vs Moroka Swallows Betting Tip 1: Kaizer Chiefs to win @ 1.26 with Betway

Solid in defence

From their eight PSL games at the FNB Stadium this season, Chiefs have scored nine goals at an average of 1.13 goals per game.

Their previous six league games ended with less than two goals while only a quarter of all their DSTV Premiership fixtures have seen both teams find the net.

Their defence has also been fairly solid this term with only Sundowns conceding fewer goals (4).

Meanwhile, the visitors have the worst scoring record in the division, striking a dozen times in 17 games.

Swallows have, crucially, failed to score in nine of their last 10 games in regulation time.

Kaizer Chiefs vs Moroka Swallows Betting Tip 2: Both teams to score - No - @ 1.31 with Betway

Slim margins

Each of the last three head-to-heads between these Sowetan clubs ended with either of them winning by a one-goal margin.

11 of Kaizer Chiefs’ league games this season have resulted in them either winning or losing by a single goal.

Five of those 11 games have gone the way of Johnson’s charges, a likely outcome on Saturday afternoon at the Calabash.