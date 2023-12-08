Juventus vs Napoli Predictions and Betting Tips: The Old Lady to sweep Napoli aside

Our football betting expert shares his predictions and betting tips for Juventus vs Napoli, including 4.10 odds for a match winner.

+

Juventus will be looking to move to the top of Serie A, albeit momentarily, when they host Napoli at the Allianz Stadium on Friday night.

The Old Lady go into this fixture in tremendous form, losing last in late September. They are currently level on points with log leaders Inter Milan on the form table and have a chance to put distance between them and Napoli.

The Naples outfit will fancy their chances in Turin as they’re unbeaten in three of their last six trips to Juve.

Having said that, the Partenopei are coming off the back of a heavy 3-0 defeat to Inter last week and confidence has been low.

A manager change and struggle to find consistent form means it will be a long Friday night for Napoli.

Juventus vs Napoli Betting Tips

Juventus to win @ 2.40 with Betway

Both teams to score @ 1.82 with Betway

Juventus to win by one goal @ 4.10 with Betway

All odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Pragmatism to be the difference for Juve

Juventus haven’t yet tasted defeat at the Allianz Stadium in Serie A this season and it doesn’t look likely to change on Friday night.

The Bianconeri won four of their last five league games in their backyard, only dropping points against Inter in that hard-fought 1-1 draw a fortnight ago.

Walter Mazzarri has struggled since he replaced Rudi Garcia, particularly in defence, leaking seven goals in his last two games in all competitions.

Napoli have been going through an indifferent patch and will require a massive effort to get anything from Turin.

Juventus vs Napoli Betting Tip 1: Juventus to win @ 2.40 with Betway

Goals at either end

It’s worth noting that four of the last five meetings between these two have resulted in both teams finding the net.

Napoli have an injury crisis at the back with Mathias Olivera (knee), Mario Rui (muscle) and Alessandro Zanoli (back) all likely to miss the trip to Turin.

To make matters worse, captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo picked up an injury in training and is also a doubt. The lack of personnel could help Juve with their offence on the night.

Juve have always scored at home this season in Serie A but with the return of the deadly Victor Osimhen, Napoli are always in with a sniff at goal. The Gli Azzurri have also scored 16 of their goals on their travels, averaging 2.29 goals away from home.

Juventus vs Napoli Betting Tip 2: Both teams to score @ 1.82 with Betway

The scoreline trend to continue

Five of Juve’s last six games have gone their way but by a one-goal margin.

Massimiliano Allegri's men will be without Mattia De Sciglio and Timothy Weah but the good news is Alex Sandro is back and made his first start for the Old Lady last week since August this year.

The visitors have been involved in three fixtures this term where the winning margin was by just one goal.