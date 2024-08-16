Julian Alvarez has swapped the electric blue of Manchester City for the red and white of Atletico Madrid.

He will partner Alexander Sorloth, another new signing as Simeone aims to contend for the La Liga crown once more.

Alvarez has already won everything there is to win in football, but he found he was simply a cog in the wheel for Manchester City. His move to Atletico means he will now have a starring role, which brings about some interesting betting opportunities.

Atletico Madrid have assembled a menacing attack. Julian Alvarez will get the chance to lead the attack at Atletico Madrid. Alvarez’s underlying stats paint a pretty picture.

Market Odds Julian Alvarez To Score vs Villarreal 2.85 Atletico Madrid To Win La Liga 10.00

Odds courtesy of 10Bet. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Alvarez Brings a Lot to the Table

Alvarez appears set to be part of a deadly attacking trio with Antoine Griezmann and Alexander Sorloth. The former Manchester City attacker can play in numerous positions and his stats show that he will contribute in all areas. Diego Simeone likes his teams to work hard off the ball and Alvarez fits that mould. He ranked in the 97th percentile when compared with strikers across Europe’s top five leagues for possession won in the final third.

Julian Alvarez also ranked highly for chances created. His 2.3 per 90 minutes played puts him in the top 5% of strikers in Europe’s big leagues. Alvarez’s new teammates will be delighted with his creativity. Sorloth, standing at 6’5”, will offer a target in the box and Antoine Griezmann will undoubtedly make a healthy contribution in terms of goals and assists.

Atletico have spent big after finishing 19 points behind Real Madrid last season. There is plenty to be excited about for the Colchoneros, with Alvarez coming in. His average of 3.42 shots and 4.41 shot-creating actions per 90 minutes played in the last year will make Simeone’s team far more menacing in the final third.

Julian Can Up His Goal Tally

Erling Haaland was undoubtedly the main man at Manchester City in terms of goalscoring, so this move is a chance for Julian Alvarez to establish himself as a more prolific forward. Surprisingly, the Argentine played more minutes than any other player under Guardiola last season, but he was often asked to sacrifice himself for the team.

Alvarez had a non-penalty xG of 0.44 per 90 minutes last season. He was often asked to drop into midfield and circulate possession. Simeone will likely ask Julian to play behind Sorloth at times, but he will get plenty of opportunities to run beyond his teammate in the manager’s 3-4-3 system.

Griezmann’s creativity will also help Alvarez. The veteran French playmaker made 4.86 progressive passes and 4.01 shot-creating actions per 90 minutes last season. He will no doubt be relishing, having two new forwards ahead of him. Alvarez had 98 shots in the Premier League last season, more than any player in La Liga, so his price for a goal in Atletico’s opening game against Villarreal appeals.