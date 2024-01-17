Ivory Coast vs Nigeria Predictions and Betting Tips: Home advantage to count in AFCON thriller

We share predictions and betting tips for Nigeria’s date with the Ivory Coast in their Group A match at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium.

The hosts will be pleased with their opening to the tournament as they cruised to a 2-0 win over Guinea-Bissau last Saturday.

The Elephants put in a professional display and must replicate that performance against Nigeria this week if they are to win the tournament as hosts, the first time it would happen since Egypt in 2006.

Ivory Coast vs Nigeria Betting Tips

Double Chance - Ivory Coast/ Nigeria @ 1.34 with Betway

Over 1.5 goals @ 1.57 with Betway

Anytime goalscorer - Victor Osimhen @ 3.55 with Betway

All odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

The Super Eagles won’t be doing their West African neighbours any favours but they go into this fixture on the back of disappointing form.

Anything less than a victory on Thursday will leave Nigeria at risk of departing AFCON at the group stage, the first time in 40 years.

Jose Peserio hasn’t had a great time as Nigeria coach but defeating the hosts in their backyard will go a long way to warming up to the Super Eagles’ fans.

Tough to separate

The history of this fixture suggests it will be extremely close at the end of 90 minutes on Thursday night.

Playing at home may edge the result towards the Ivorians who have beaten Nigeria on nine occasions. However, the Super Eagles won eight games against their fellow West Africans.

Their last six meetings at the Africa Cup of Nations ended with victory by no more than a single goal margin.

However, Jean-Louis Gasset’s troops enjoy a record of losing once in their last 11 games (W7, D3) and with the home fans behind them, the Elephants may push past their opponents to book their spot in the next round.

Ivory Coast vs Nigeria Betting Tip 1: Double Chance - Ivory Coast/ Nigeria @ 1.34 with Betway

Potency up front

Even though Nigeria needed an equaliser to rescue a point against Equatorial Guinea, they were by far the better side on the day.

Some brilliant goalkeeping and wayward shooting was responsible for them failing to knick all three points, however, the attacking talent is clearly there.

The hosts scored 19 goals in their last five games, averaging 3.8 goals per game. While there was an anomaly result of 9-0 against the Seychelles, it proves that the Elephants are devastating in attack.

Three of the last five meetings between these two have resulted in more than one goal in the match.

Ivory Coast vs Nigeria Betting Tip 2: Over 1.5 goals @ 1.57 with Betway

Africa’s best

There’s a reason Victor Osimhen was named 2023 African Player of the Year.

The Napoli forward was largely responsible for helping the club win their first Scudetto since 1990, making him one of the most-prized strikers in the game.

He rescued Nigeria by rising to head home against Equatorial Guinea just two minutes after going behind.

A striker of his class will be difficult to stop, even with defenders like Evan Ndicka and Ousmane Diomande standing in his way.