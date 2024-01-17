Ivory Coast vs Nigeria - Special Betway Betting Offer

Discover how to claim the Betway offer for Ivory Coast vs Nigeria game ahead of AFCON 202. Register and claim Betway AFCON bonus. 18+, T&Cs apply

Host Ivory Coast will play Nigeria on matchday 2 on January 18, 2024, at 6:00 pm. This game is one of the most exciting fixtures to look forward to in Group A.

Read on to see the AFCON bonus users can get for signing up with Betway South Africa to wager on the biggest African football tournament.

Ivory Coast vs Nigeria Betting Offer

Find below the Betway betting offers for Ivory Coast vs Nigeria.

How Does the Betway Welcome Offer works for Ivory Coast vs Nigeria match.

As one of the best betting sites in South Africa, Betway offers a series of bonuses for the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations.

The first one is the welcome offer for creating an account. New customers are eligible for a welcome bonus - one of the betting offers for Ivory Coast vs Nigeria match.

Claim a 100% first deposit match up to R1,000 as a free bet when you open an account with the bookie. Users must deposit and fulfil the necessary playthrough requirements of the bonus to receive the free bet. You can use the code GOALWAY to claim this offer.

⚽ Betway Special Offer for the AFCON

At the occasion of the African Cup of Nations, Betway is offering to the 200 first players to claim it an additional R50 extra bet when they register for the first time. To claim this offer, the bettors need to use the promo code BETCON.

First 200 Players offer T&Cs

18+.

Limited to the first 200 users.

Eligible users will receive an additional R50 free bet upon successful signup.

Use BETCON code to qualify.

Not Applicable to existing users.

Full T&Cs apply.

How to Claim the Betway Ivory Coast vs Nigeria Offer?

We've provided a sneak peek of what the Betway offer is. Now, let's create a simple guide to help customers claim it:

The first step is to visit the Betway website on your computer or phone. You may also open the Betway app after downloading it. Sign up with the bookmaker by providing your personal details. Also, You can enter your Betway Sign Up code during registration if you have one. Undergo the FICA verification procedure by submitting your preferred ID document and ID number. Choose ‘Sport Welcome Offer’ at registration to claim the offer. After a successful verification procedure, deposit funds into your account using any of the site's payment methods to qualify. Also, wager the value of your first deposit 3x on sports bet at 3 odds or higher. After fulfilling the playthrough requirement, the operator will award you with your offer, which you'll get as free bets. With the free bet, you can wager on Ivory Coast vs Nigeria.

Betway Ivory Coast vs Nigeria offer T&Cs

Betway's new customer bonus is one of the many betting offers for Ivory Coast vs Nigeria game. However, you must fulfil some terms and conditions before getting it.

Our experts have highlighted the terms and conditions below:

Only customers signing up for the first time can grab the bonus. Players must be at least 18 years old and a South African citizen or reside permanently in the country to register and get the offer. You must undergo an automatic FICA verification during registration or submit your documents after accessing the betting platform. Players must make a first-time deposit using any payment method on the site. You must wager your deposit amount 3x on sports bets, including AFCON matches at 3 odds or more. Bettors will only get their welcome bonus (free bet) after fulfilling the wagering requirement. You can only use your free bets on sports within 180 days of getting it. Customers must use their free bets once on a single bet, which may include single or multiple selections. The free bet bonus is capped at R1,000. The maximum amount customers may win from using the free bet bonus to place a bet is R50,000.

Already Signed Up to Betway?

Betway is undoubtedly one of the top betting sites with offers to wager on the AFCON. Other alternative bookmakers like Betfred, Supabets and Hollywoodbets also provide promotions for this tournament that users can participate in.

Once you sign up with any of these bookies, you can access betting offers for the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations. Note that you must be a resident of South Africa and 18 years old or above to register on any of these sportsbooks.