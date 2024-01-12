Ivory Coast vs Guinea-Bissau Predictions and Betting Tips: The hosts to make a solid start

Our predictions for the AFCON opener between Ivory Coast and Guinea-Bissau at the Stade Alassane Ouattara, with 1.95 odds for the number of goals.

+

The 34th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations kicks off on Saturday night when hosts Ivory Coast take on Guinea-Bissau in the first match of the tournament.

The hosts head into the competition as one of the favourites, especially since they’re playing in front of their home crowd.

Ivory Coast vs Guinea-Bissau Betting Tips

Ivory Coast to win @ 1.23 with Betway Ivory Coast clean sheet @ 1.44 with Betway Over 2.5 goals @ 1.95 with Betway

All odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

The Elephants have won Africa’s prestigious tournament twice and are aiming to become the 12th host country to win the title.

Their opener against Guinea-Bissau will be viewed as an easier tie before their dates with Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea.

Guinea-Bissau are competing in their fourth AFCON but have a record of never registering a single victory.

The West African nation have never progressed past the group stage and coming up against the competition’s hosts and the Super Eagles doesn’t paint a rosy picture.

Their tournament starts with a baptism of fire in front of the home fans at the Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara in Abidjan.

Overwhelming favourites

The Ivory Coast are in excellent form going into the AFCON opener.

They’re unbeaten in their last six matches in all competitions, including international friendlies and last lost to Zambia in the qualification rounds in June 2023.

Manager Jean-Louis Gasset has picked a fantastic team that can easily sweep aside any side in this competition.

Guinea-Bissau will find it difficult, having racked up just three points in all four of their appearances at the tournament.

The Djurtus were also hammered 6-2 by Mali in their warm-up match earlier this week.

Ivory Coast vs Guinea-Bissau Betting Tip 1: Ivory Coast to win @ 1.23 with Betway

Flawless first impressions

The hosts were unable to select some crucial players including Eric Bailly and Wilfried Zaha but their French manager called upon Monaco defenders Wilfried Singo, Evan Ndicka and Serge Aurier to solidify their backline.

The Elephants have prevented their opponents from scoring in three of their last six matches.

Playing on home soil in the first fixture of the tournament will be a driving factor behind them shutting out Guinea-Bissau on Saturday night.

Ivory Coast vs Guinea-Bissau Betting Tip 2: Ivory Coast clean sheet @ 1.44 with Betway

In the mood

With the inclusion of attackers like Sebastien Haller, Jonathan Bamba, Simon Adringra and Nicolas Pepe, the hosts are always going to be a goal threat.

The Elephants also tend to score goals from elsewhere on the park, as they showed in their 5-1 demolition of Sierra Leone this past week.

Lazare Amani, Ousmane Diomandé and Franck Kessié all found the back of the net last Saturday, indicating that the 2015 AFCON champions have goals in them.

Two of their last three games have had more than two goals, while two of Guinea-Bissau’s last five matches delivered over two goals.