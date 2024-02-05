Ivory Coast vs DR Congo Predictions: Elephants can overpower Leopards

We share predictions and betting tips for the second AFCON semi-final involving Ivory Coast and DR Congo, including 4.60 on the match outcome.

+

After losing two group matches, not many would have given Ivory Coast a chance of making the last four of the competition.

However, their story has been unique as they scraped through the group stage as one of the best losers and then proceeded to send the current champions Senegal home.

Ivory Coast vs DR Congo Betting Tips

Double chance - Ivory Coast/ Draw @ 1.25 with Betway

Under 2.5 goals @ 1.39 with Betway

Match outcome - Penalties @ 4.60 with Betway

All odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Now, after dismissing their head coach Jean-Louis Gasset, they have a realistic chance of bagging a third AFCON title, this time in front of their home fans.

The Elephants must first get through DR Congo on Wednesday night at the Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara in Abidjan.

The Leopards know that this is the same venue where the hosts were embarrassed 4-0 by Equatorial Guinea.

Hopefully, for DR Congo, the demons of Abidjan are yet to be exorcised, giving them a chance of making their first AFCON final since 1972 in Zaire.

Home advantage to count

Ivory Coast fans are quite passionate and were unhappy, to say the least, about their two losses in the group stage.

Since then, they’ve got behind their team and helped them get over the line in their two knockout fixtures.

The Elephants couldn’t find a winner in normal time against Senegal or the last time out against Mali. They either needed extra time or penalties to settle the match.

Two of their last three meetings against DR Congo have also resulted in a draw.

Sébastien Desabre’s team showed incredible resilience in their quarter-final against Guinea, coming from behind to win 3-1.

The hosts will be a much sterner test for the Leopards who drew all four games in regulation time before their last fixture.

Ivory Coast vs DR Congo Betting Tip 1: Double chance - Ivory Coast/ Draw @ 1.25 with Betway

Remaining in the hunt

Since the start of this year’s Africa Cup of Nations, both teams have only been involved in one match where there were more than two goals in normal time.

The most common scoreline seems to be 1-1 as they’ve both collectively experienced it five times in 10 matches.

Given what’s on stake on Wednesday night, going all-out attack may not be a strategy that either coach employs.

Emerse Faé and Desabre will want their charges to remain in contention for qualification for as long as possible.

As a result, it could be a low-scoring fixture if there were any goals at all.

Ivory Coast vs DR Congo Betting Tip 2: Under 2.5 goals @ 1.39 with Betway

A trend of draws

Ivory Coast and DR Congo qualified for the quarter-finals through the lottery of a penalty shootout.

The hosts were lucky to strike in the 90th minute against Mali the last time out to take the tie to extra time where they found a winner after the 120th minute.

With so much at stake, it won’t be a surprise if this semi-final went to spot kicks, considering the trend of draws for both nations.