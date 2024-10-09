Our betting expert brings you his top three bets and forecasts for Israel vs France ahead of their Nations League clash, this Thursday at 8:45 pm.

Israel vs France Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Israel vs France

France Victory with odds of @1.25 on Betway , equating to an 80% chance of the visiting nation winning.

, equating to an 80% chance of the visiting nation winning. Kylian Mbappé to score with odds of @2.00 on Betway , indicating a 50% and 52% chance of the French forward scoring.

, indicating a 50% and 52% chance of the French forward scoring. Both teams to score with odds of @2.00 on Betway, representing a 50% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

France should be expected to win against Israel by a scoreline of 1-2.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Israel and France clash in round three of the Nations League, with both teams determined to secure the three points needed to advance to the next stage.

Israel head into this encounter, having lost their first two matches against Belgium and Italy. However, they managed to score in both fixtures, making this clash even more challenging.

France have had mixed fortunes so far. They began their Nations League with a 3-1 defeat to Italy in Paris despite leading, but then bounced back with a comfortable 2-0 win against Belgium.

A win for the visitors could propel them into the top spot in Group A, while a win for Israel would see the group blow wide open at the halfway stage.

Probable Lineups for Israel vs France

The probable lineup for Israel in the "system of play."

Gerafi; Revivo, Shlomo, Nachmias, Jehezkel, Abada, Kanichowsky, Lavi, Peretz, Solomon, Khalaili

The probable lineup for France in the "system of play."

Maignan; Digne, Upamecano, Saliba, Kounde, Guendouzi, Kone, Kante, Muani, Dembele, Mbappe

Visitors to win back-to-back

France are still feeling the sting of not winning the Euros this summer, but they must prove that was only a temporary setback as they take on the Nations League.

They had a rocky start, losing against the Italians on home soil. However, they put in a much more professional performance to see off Belgium to nil in Lyon. If they play at that level again, they’ll snag the points.

Israel have struggled against superior opponents so far. Both Belgium and Italy’s quality shone through to collect the three points and if the French want to advance to the next stage, they’ll have to do the same in Budapest.

Israel vs France Bet 1: France Victory @ 1.25 with Betway

Madrid’s star player to seal the points

All eyes were on Kylian Mbappe during the Euros. However, after suffering an injury against Austria in the opening match, the former PSG striker couldn’t find his groove.

Now playing for Real Madrid, the 25-year-old is still getting comfortable, but has started off well. He scored in four straight games in September. Whether he’s with PSG, Real Madrid, or the French national team, Mbappe always steps up when his team needs him.

After recovering from an injury, Mbappe will lead the line in Hungary and he’s eager to keep up his excellent performance. Israel’s defence may be in for a long evening as they try to keep him out of the game.

Israel vs France Bet 2: Kylian Mbappé Anytime Scorer @ 2.00 with Betway

Israel to get on the scoresheet

Although Israel are yet to pick up a point, we’ve got to point out they have scored against both Italy and Belgium.

It was an own goal that benefited them against the latter, but Israel still had nine shots throughout the 90 minutes and certainly didn’t sit back or settle for a point.

They scored in the final minute against Italy, showing their determination to compete with one of the top teams in Europe, regardless of the score.

France don’t seem to be in their usual form right now, and as Israel adapt to their new environment, they could potentially score for the third consecutive match.