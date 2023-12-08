Inter Milan vs Udinese Predictions and Betting Tips: Nerazzurri to sweep Udinese aside

We look at Udinese’s trip to the Serie A leaders with enticing 2.70 odds on a winner in both halves.

+

Many thought that Inter’s trip last week to the south of Italy would be a hiccup for them, but the Nerazzurri came away with three points and a clean sheet at Napoli.

Inter Milan vs Udinese Betting Tips

Halftime/Full-time result - Inter Milan/ Inter Milan @ 1.77 with Betway

Corner Range 9-11 @ 2.90 with Betway

Inter to win both halves @ 2.70 with Betway

All odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

They welcome struggling Udinese to the San Siro as they look to extend their lead at the top of the league in a quest to secure the Scudetto this season.

While it may be hard to believe, Udinese have won just one league match this term and have become Italy’s draw specialists, sharing the spoils on nine occasions.

But, it won’t be easy to pin down a high-flying Inter team who equalled their best-ever record after 14 league games.

Inzaghi’s Inter to continue hot streak

Inter Milan have been firing from all cylinders this season topping the tables for most goals scored and least conceded.

They’ve been operating at their highest level at both ends, which is largely why they have only lost once all season.

Inter have scored 86% of their goals in the first half at home and taken the lead in six of their seven fixtures going into the break.

Surprisingly, Udinese’s one win this term came away from home, but they conceded nine goals on the road at an average of 1.29 per game.

However, the Fruilani have never led an away match at halftime, neither have Inzaghi’s chargers allowed an opponent the half-time lead at the San Siro.

It’s difficult to see a comeback in the game if Inter score first.

Inter Milan vs Udinese Betting Tip 1: Halftime/Full-time result - Inter Milan/ Inter Milan @ 1.77 with Betway

Inter to apply pressure on Udinese defence

The absence of defenders Jaka Bijol and Enzo Ebosse won’t help Udinese keep Inter away from their goal. It can lead to several clearances and corners.

Inter have won 6.57 corners at home, on average with the visitors winning 4.43 flag kicks on their travels.

The attacking form of Marcus Thuram and captain Lautaro Martinez has been nothing short of scintillating, resulting in 18 of Inter’s 33 Serie A goals.

They will apply pressure to the Udinese defence, which may cause the Fruilani to panic-clear the ball away.

Inter Milan vs Udinese Betting Tip 2: Corner Range 9-11 @ 2.90 with Betway

Dominant displays are expected from Inter on both sides of the break

The likelihood of Inzaghi’s men winning both halves is high, especially with goal-scoring rates of 86% and 71% for the first half and second half respectively.

From the 13 occasions where they’ve taken the lead, Inter have only allowed the opposition to equalize twice and with goals struggling to come by for Udinese, you wouldn’t write off the hosts to romp home in both periods.