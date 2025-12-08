Inter Milan vs Liverpool predictions: Nerazzurri end Reds’ Italian run

Inter have won 4 of their first 5 UCL league-phase games. With Liverpool still in indifferent form, it’s a seriously tough test for the Reds.

+

Best bets for Inter Milan vs Liverpool

Inter Milan to win at odds of 2.20 with Betway

Over 3.5 goals at odds of 2.60 with Betway

Lautaro Martinez Anytime Goalscorer at odds of 2.62 with Betway

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Inter 3-1 Liverpool

Goalscorers prediction: Inter – Martinez, Thuram, Akanji – Liverpool: Wirtz

Liverpool boss Arne Slot is still under serious scrutiny. His inconsistent Reds travel to Inter Milan on Tuesday night for their sixth 25/26 UCL league-phase game.

Their hosts, Inter, have been in great form, both domestically and continentally. Christian Chivu’s men are currently vying with Napoli for the Serie A summit. They’ve scored 32 goals in just 14 Serie A games.

By the same token, Inter have carried that attacking momentum into the UCL league phase. They’ve won four of their five fixtures so far, scoring 12 goals and conceding just three. Inter are currently the top UCL team for non-penalty xG (12.8). Their vibrant forward line will pose problems for a Liverpool defence lacking confidence and structure.

Liverpool have three wins and two defeats from their first five UCL league phase games this season. The Reds sit 13th in the league, just three points above the 24th-place cut-off for the knockout playoffs. A defeat in Milan could leave them vulnerable to the chasing pack.

Their league form is hardly reassuring either. The Reds have picked up just five points from their last five EPL games. Their most recent results have been draws with newly-promoted sides, Sunderland and Leeds. Against Leeds, they managed to squander a 3-2 lead in the 96th minute.

Mo Salah’s selection is the main topic of conversation, following his surprising post-match rant this weekend. The Egyptian appears to be frustrated at being left out of late. The veteran fears he’s being used as the scapegoat for Arne Slot’s poor results. His comments suggest he’s almost certain to be left out against Inter.

Probable lineups for Inter vs Liverpool

Inter Milan expected lineup: Sommer, Augusto, Akanji, Bastoni, Bisseck, Zielinski, Calhanoglu, Barella, Dimarco, Thuram, Martinez

Liverpool expected lineup: Alisson, Robertson, Bradley, Van Dijk, Gomez, Jones, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Wirtz, Chiesa, Ekitike

Backing the hosts to add to Slot’s misery

It’s very difficult to back Liverpool right now. After missing out on victories against two newly-promoted EPL sides, the Reds’ confidence has taken a serious hammering. This, coupled with Salah’s weekend outburst, suggests things are far from smooth behind the scenes at Anfield.

By contrast, Inter are just one point behind current Serie A leaders Napoli. They’ve won four of their five UCL league-phase matches. At the San Siro, the Nerazzurri are in very productive form. They’ve won six of their eight Serie A games, conceding just five goals.

The main question revolves around Liverpool’s recent form in Italy. They’ve won their last five UCL away games against Italian opposition. However, recent history doesn’t factor in the Reds’ glaring drop-off in form and confidence since the autumn.

Inter vs Liverpool Bet 1: Inter Milan to win at odds of 2.20 with Betway

Goals expected between two attacking side

Although Liverpool are far from their best right now, they still know how to attack. Tuesday’s opponents, Inter, are no different. These sides are the two best teams in the UCL for non-penalty expected goals (xG). Inter lead the way with 12.8, closely followed by Liverpool with 12.7.

This means they are both creating enough opportunities to score 2.5 legitimate goals per UCL league-phase match.

The betting markets believe there’s only a 38.46% chance of four or more goals being scored here. However, this seems to undervalue the Over 3.5 Goals market. Since Leeds put three past Liverpool on Saturday, it’s hard to see them taking the defensive route in the San Siro. Inter are Serie A’s leading goalscorers, with nine more goals scored than any other team in the league.

Inter vs Liverpool Bet 2: Over 3.5 goals at odds of 2.60 with Betway

Huge value on Martinez to breach the Liverpool defence

Lautaro Martinez has been a key player for the Inter attack in the last seven years. Since joining from Racing Club in 2018, the Argentine has averaged nearly a goal every other game.

The 28-year-old is now entering the peak of his career – and it shows. Martinez has scored seven goals in 14 Serie A appearances so far this season. However, his strike rate is even better in the UCL. He currently has a 100% strike rate, having scored four goals in four UCL league-phase matches.

Yet, the betting markets believe Martinez only has a 38.17% chance of finding the net against the Reds. This makes Martinez the top value pick among our trio of Inter vs Liverpool predictions.