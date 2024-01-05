Inter Milan vs Hellas Verona Predictions and Betting Tips: Inter to increase grip on Scudetto

Explore our predictions and betting tips for Inter’s encounter with Verona at the San Siro on Saturday afternoon.

+

Even though Inter dropped points the last time out at Genoa, Simone Inzaghi’s side are still top of Serie A, two points clear of Juventus.

The Nerazzurri have an opportunity to stretch their lead to five points when they host relegation-threatened Hellas Verona on Saturday afternoon.

Inter Milan vs Hellas Verona Betting Tips

First-half result - Inter Milan @ 1.57 with Betway

Inter to win to nil @ 1.78 with Betway

Inter to win by two @ 3.80 with Betway

Halftime domination

Apart from a glitch result in September last year, Inter have proven difficult to beat on their home patch.

The Nerazzurri often dominate their opponents at the San Siro and are quick to get out the blocks.

This season, Inter have taken the lead in eight of their nine home fixtures and have never been on the wrong end after 45 minutes, home and away.

In contrast, Verona have gone into the break on the losing side in 50% of their league matches this term.

Of the nine games on the road, the Gialloblu were behind at halftime on five occasions.

Inter Milan vs Hellas Verona Betting Tip 1: First-half result - Inter Milan @ 1.57 with Betway

Best defence in Serie A

Inter are the only team left in the division that have conceded less than 10 goals (8) this season, translating to an average concession of 0.44 goals per game.

Furthermore, from the 18 Serie A fixtures they’ve played, 12 have ended with Inter winning to nil.

Inzaghi’s tactic of shutting out the opposition has worked despite major defensive injuries to Denzel Dumfries and Benjamin Pavard.

Verona’s scoring rate away from home is poor, averaging 0.67 goals per game.

Bastoni’s troops have failed to find the back of the net in 56% of their league matches on the road this campaign and coming up against the best defence in the league won’t improve those stats.

Inter Milan vs Hellas Verona Betting Tip 2: Inter to win to nil @ 1.78 with Betway

Clinical yet measured

Inter’s leading goalscorer, Lautaro Martinez has been missing through injury recently.

Reports suggest he may be back in the team for this Saturday’s clash but perhaps, just enough to feature on the bench.

While Inter blew Verona away 6-0 in May last year, they could be more measured this time around with the Super Coppa Italia at the back of their minds in mid-January.

Two of the last five meetings between these two ended with a victory to Inter by two goals.

Additionally, the Nerazzurri won by two goals in five of their 18 league games this term.