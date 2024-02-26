Inter Milan vs Atalanta Predictions: Inter’s record against Atalanta suggests victory at the San Siro

Explore our predictions and betting tips for Inter Milan’s midweek date with Atalanta, including 2.20 odds for the halftime result.

Inter Milan are well and truly marching on to secure their 20th Serie A title. The Nerazzurri are currently top of the pile and nine points ahead of second-placed Juventus.

Simone Inzaghi’s troops have a game in hand, which if they win, takes them 12 points away from the chasing pack.

Inter Milan vs Atalanta Betting Tips

Inter Milan to win @ 1.63 with Betway

Over 2.5 goals @ 1.76 with Betway

First-half result - Inter Milan @ 2.20 with Betway

Atalanta visit the San Siro on Wednesday night with ambitions of qualifying for Europe in the back of their collective minds.

The Bergamo outfit had a favourable result there at the weekend when they salvaged a 1-1 draw against AC Milan.That result keeps them in the hunt for the Champions League next season as they’re in fifth place, two points behind Bologna with Wednesday’s game in hand.

Even though Gian Piero Gasperini’s charges will want three points to surpass Bologna, it’s not going to be an easy night facing the log leaders in their backyard.

Inter on a different level

Inter have been sensational in the league this season, 16 points better off than they were at the same stage last year.

After their shock loss at home to Sassuolo in September last year, they have yet to be on the wrong end of a result.

The Nerazzurri have won all 10 of their 2024 fixtures in all competitions, including a 1-0 win in the Champions League last-16 against Atletico Madrid.

They’ve won each of their last four head-to-heads with Atalanta, indicating the uphill task the visitors have on Wednesday night.

La Dea have also yet to lose this year, winning eight of 10 games across all competitions. However, the hosts are simply on a different level at the moment, which is difficult to match.

With the reverse and corresponding fixtures going the way of the hosts, the same outcome is likely this week.

Goals for fun

The hosts top the scoring and defending charts in the division. Going forward, they’ve netted 63 times with 30 coming at the San Siro.

With an average of 2.50 goals per game at home coupled with the firing boots of Lautaro Martinez, it will be a long night for Atalanta’s defence.



The Argentinian is the division’s leading goalscorer with 22 goals to his name. He scored a brace at the weekend and will surely be ready to lead his team upfront on Wednesday night.

Inter have scored four times in each of their previous three Serie A games, a concerning statistic for the visitors.

Ademola Lookman could return to the starting 11 for Atalanta, bolstering their attack and giving them a chance to add to their 18 away goals this term.

Dominant at home

One of the unique points of Inter’s Serie A campaign is their first-half performances.

Of their dozen home fixtures, they’ve never been on the losing end and have been winning at the break in 11 matches. Only once have they been level at halftime.

Atalanta’s away record shows that they were behind in five of their 12 away dates at halftime with their opponents netting first in half a dozen matches.

The Nerazzurri have always scored first at home, which could be a likely outcome on Wednesday night.