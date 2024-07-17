Inter Miami vs Toronto Predictions: Martino needs a strong response

Our football predictions expert shares his top three bets and forecasts for Inter Miami vs Toronto ahead of their clash in the MLS this Thursday.

+

Inter Miami vs Toronto Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Inter Miami vs Toronto

Inter Miami victory with odds of @1.77 on Betway and @1.67 on Parions Sport, equating to a 56% chance of Miami club winning.

Over 3.5 Goals with odds of @2.31 on Betway, indicating a 43% chance of a high-scoring game.

Inter Miami victory and Over 2.5 Goals with odds of @2.00 on Betway, representing a 50% chance for Inter Miami to win and at least three goals to be scored in the match.

Inter Miami should be expected to beat Toronto by 3 goals to 1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

As Inter Miami prepare to host Toronto FC at the Chase Stadium, both teams are coming off contrasting recent performances, setting the stage for an intriguing MLS clash.

The hosts, still without Lionel Messi fresh from his Copa America victory, enter this game positioned second in the Eastern Conference with 47 points, only one point behind the leaders, FC Cincinnati.

Despite a recent heavy defeat against the leaders, Miami's overall form has been solid, with four wins out of their last five games. The team boasts a robust attacking lineup, exemplified by their ability to score two or more goals in seven of their past ten home matches.

Although languishing in 8th place with 27 points, Toronto FC showed resilience in their recent 2-1 victory over Philadelphia Union, ending a prolonged losing streak. This win could be a morale booster for a team that has struggled to find form this season. Deandre Kerr's performance, including a decisive goal, indicates Toronto can capitalise on opportunities, especially when opponents are not at full strength.

Probable Lineups for Inter Miami vs Toronto

The probable lineup for Inter Miami in the "system of play."

Inter Miami (4-3-2-1): Callender; Campana, Taylor, Krivtsov, Negri; Bright, Cremaschi, Weigandt; Gressel, Redondo;

The probable lineup for Toronto in the "system of play."

Toronto (3-4-2-1): Johnson; Rosted, O'Neill, Long; Bernardeschi, Petretta, Longstaff, Marshall-Rutty; Insigne, Kerr; Owusu.

Miami to bounce back

Gerardo Martino’s side suffered its heaviest defeat in their history a week ago, having been beaten 6-1 by Cincinnati.

Key players like Leonardo Campana, Miami's top scorer with three goals in the last ten league games, and Julian Gressel, the leading assist provider with five assists, are expected to play pivotal roles with Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi absent.

However, Inter Miami's defence remains a point of concern. It has conceded an average of 1.7 goals per game, showing susceptibility under pressure. Moreover, Sergio Busquets' red card in the last game means he will miss this crucial fixture, potentially destabilising their midfield balance.

Inter Miami vs Toronto Bet 1: Inter Miami victory @1.77 on Betway and @1.67 on Parions Sport

Two leaky defences

This one on Thursday promises to be an engaging encounter, with Miami striving to reclaim their top spot and Toronto aiming to build on their rare win.

While Miami's attacking prowess and home form make them favourites, Toronto's resilience and potential for surprise cannot be entirely discounted.

The Canadians hold a slight edge in possession statistics, averaging 54.6% over the last ten games. This ability to maintain control could be crucial against an Inter Miami side that prefers to dominate the ball.

However, despite the recent victory, Toronto FC's overall form has been poor, with only one win in their last ten matches.

Their defence has been particularly leaky, conceding an average of 2.4 goals per game. This defensive frailty is even more pronounced away from home, where they have failed to secure a win in their last six matches and conceded two or more goals in eight of their last ten away fixtures.

Inter Miami vs Toronto Bet 2: Over 3.5 Goals @ 2.31 on Betway

Busquets’ absence can lead to a high-scoring game

Having scored two or more goals in seven of their past 10 home matches, Inter Miami will likely adopt an aggressive approach, aiming to exploit Toronto's defensive weaknesses.

Without Busquets, coach Tata Martino might opt for a more dynamic midfield setup, possibly featuring Benjamin Cremaschi and Yannick Bright to cover the gaps and drive forward.

Toronto FC, on the other hand, will need to focus on a tight defensive strategy, aiming to hit Miami on the counter. It’s unlikely the visitors will keep a clean sheet, considering they have conceded at least two goals in eight of their last 10 games on the road.

The inconsistency in their lineup and frequent injuries have also hampered their campaign. Players like Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi, while capable of moments of brilliance, have not been able to consistently turn games in Toronto's favour.

Inter Miami have dominated the head-to-head matchups, winning six out of eight encounters against Toronto FC. This historical dominance could play a psychological role, giving Miami an added advantage going into the game.