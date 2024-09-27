Real Madrid’s 3-2 win over Alaves on Tuesday night means it will have been more than a year since they last lost a competitive fixture in 90 minutes.

Interestingly, Diego Simeone’s side were the last team to beat Real in normal time.

Los Blancos’ remarkable run of results saw them win La Liga and the Spanish Super Cup. They also went on to lift their 15th Champions League trophy. We take a look at some of Real Madrid’s most notable matches during that run and assess Atletico Madrid’s chances of ending their rivals’ run this weekend.

Real Madrid are unbeaten in normal time in their last 57 competitive matches. Carlo Ancelotti’s team have scored 1.55 more goals per game than their opponents during that impressive run. Atletico Madrid have avoided defeat in their last six matches against Real Madrid.

Market Odds Champions League Winner - Real Madrid 4.50 Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid - Draw 3.50

Odds courtesy of Betway. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Real’s Remarkable Run

There have been plenty of notable wins for Real Madrid over the last 12 months. They have beaten Barcelona on three occasions, but the 4-1 win in the final of the Super Cup was the most emphatic. Vinicius Jr. scored three goals as Los Blancos kept just 43% possession and opted to hit Barcelona on the break.

Real’s penalty shootout victory was arguably their toughest test. Rodrygo gave Ancelotti’s men the lead, but they were on the backfoot for the rest of the match. Manchester City had 25 more shots than Los Blancos, but were unable to make the chances pay.

That triumph in Manchester paved the way for wins over Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund as Real Madrid were crowned champions of Europe once again. Ancelotti’s team rallied a first-half storm in the final against Dortmund to win 2-0.

Los Blancos have now gone 57 competitive matches unbeaten in normal time, winning 41 of those. Over that period, they have scored an average of 2.39 goals per game and conceded just 0.84, but it is their ability to get the job done in Europe that stands out. Real Madrid have proven they are tremendously difficult to beat and the addition of Kylian Mbappe makes them an appealing bet to win the Champions League.

Yet Another Draw in the Madrid Derby?

Atletico Madrid knocked Real Madrid out of the Copa Del Rey back in January, but it was all square at 2-2 going into extra time and the team are well-equipped to triumph over Carlo Ancelotti’s men here. Atleti have avoided defeat in their last six head-to-heads with their local rivals. They have won two of the last four meetings at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Diego Simeone’s side are unbeaten after six league matches and have kept a clean sheet in four of their last five. They have the second-lowest xGA in La Liga with an average of 0.73 per game and will need their defence to be at their best here.

Real Madrid are the only side in La Liga who have a better xGA than Atletico in La Liga. Five of the last six encounters with Diego Simeone’s team have ended in a draw, so we could see another here. Los Blancos have drawn two of their three away games so far. As a result, a draw and Real extending their unbeaten run to 58 looks a solid bet here.