Guinea vs Senegal Predictions and Betting Tips: A deadlock may be on the cards

We share our tips for Senegal’s clash with Guinea to end their AFCON group stage, including outside odds of 16.00 for a halftime/ full-time result.

Expect Senegal's Lions of Teranga to convincingly defeat Guinea with a scoreline of 0-3.

With their place in the round of 16 secured, Senegal may go into their final Group C fixture with wholesome changes, giving their starters a break.

They can still concede top spot to Guinea if they lose, so it’s not a complete dead rubber for the champions.

Guinea vs Senegal Betting Tips

A point apiece is sufficient for both teams to head through to the Africa Cup of Nations knockout phase.

Having said that, if Aliou Cisse moves his team around, the players coming in would want to stake a place in the starting 11 for the remainder of their title defence.

Guinea can’t afford to treat this fixture as a foregone conclusion as Cameroon are breathing down their necks.

If the National Elephants lose, they could miss out on the automatic qualification spot but a draw keeps the Indomitable Lions at arm's length.

A history of close affairs

Senegal are undefeated in their last 10 internationals, losing just once to Algeria in September last year.

However, their results against Guinea have been a mixed bag. The Lions of Teranga have won and lost twice against the National Elephants in the last five meetings (D1).

They’ve been close affairs with the winning margin being more than one goal on only one occasion during that sequence of games.

With Guinea fighting to claim an automatic qualification spot, the spoils might be split down the middle on Tuesday night.

Efficiency in the final third

Without their star striker Serhou Guirassy in their opening two games, Guinea were still capable of finding the net.

Kaba Diawara’s troops have scored in four of their last five internationals and have spread the goals around in the form of Aguibou Camara and Mohamed Bayo.

They will likely take on the burden of breaking the Senegalese defence at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium in Yamoussoukro on Tuesday.

Senegal have a similar record, failing to score in just one of their previous five fixtures. However, they have netted 11 goals in those games, averaging 2.2 goals per game.

First half warriors

Three of Guinea’s last five internationals have ended in a draw at halftime. One of those ended in defeat for the National Elephants.

Senegal have been emphatic in this competition, leading at the break in both their group fixtures. The champions have also scored first inside 20 minutes in each of those games.

With their starting 11 probably not at full strength, there is a chance for Guinea to level matters in the second period.