Guinea Bissau vs Nigeria Predictions and Betting Tips: Nigeria to book their spot in the round of 16

We share predictions and betting tips for AFCON’s matchday three encounter between Guinea Bissau and Nigeria.

+

Anticipate a convincing victory for Nigeria's Super Eagles with a likely scoreline of 0-3.

After two defeats in a row, Guinea-Bissau are firmly staring down the barrel of elimination from Africa Cup of Nations 2023.

Even though the Djurtus put in a hearty display the last time out against Equatorial Guinea, they left with no points, meaning victory in their final game may not be enough to secure passage to the next round of the tournament.

Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria Betting Tips

Nigeria to win @ 1.31 with Betway

Under 2.5 goals @ 1.64 with Betway

Halftime/ Full-time result - Draw/ Nigeria @ 3.45 with Betway

All odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Nigeria needed a win against hosts Ivory Coast and both teams approached the game with caution.

It resulted in both frontmen being isolated throughout the match, but a converted penalty was enough to pull the Super Eagles back into contention for qualification for the round of 16.

They would have to simply avoid defeat on Monday evening to claim their spot in the next round and avoid a repeat of their 1982 group elimination history.

Super Eagles coming into flight

Nigeria showed glimpses of what they’re capable of in the opening 10 minutes of their game against Ivory Coast.

Once again, the African Footballer of the Year Victor Osimhen was instrumental in his nation’s victory.

Apart from stretching the hosts’ defence, he won the penalty that was the difference on the day.

Being the third game of the tournament, the Super Eagles should be flying high at the Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara on Monday.

They’ve met Guinea-Bissau on three occasions, including two qualifiers for this tournament last year.

Nigeria were on the winning side twice, while surprisingly Guinea-Bissau won their away fixture.

Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria Betting Tip 1: Nigeria to win @ 1.31 with Betway

Goals are hard to come by

Even with one of the best strikers in the world, Nigeria have found it difficult to find the net regularly.

None of their last five international matches have had more than two goals in them. Nigeria haven’t scored more than a single goal in a game since last October.

Baciro Cande’s Guinea-Bissau haven’t had those issues, as they netted twice in their defeat to Equatorial Guinea on Thursday.

However, they’re facing a determined Nigeria who played with a back five the last time out.

With Ola Aina and Zaidu Sanusi playing as wing-backs, the Djurtus will find it difficult to penetrate the Super Eagles.

Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria Betting Tip 2: Under 2.5 goals @ 1.64 with Betway

The trend of halftime deadlocks

Three of Nigeria’s last five internationals have ended in a draw after 45 minutes.

Jose Peserio’s troops won one of those games, while never losing from a draw at halftime.

Guinea-Bissau, meanwhile, were level at the break in their previous match against Equatorial Guinea.

The Djurtus have now lost three games on the bounce and have all the signs pointing to a group stage exit.