Guinea-Bissau vs Ethiopia Predictions: Betting Tips and Odds

Guinea-Bissau welcome Ethiopia on match day three as both sides chase qualification to the CAF play-offs for the next World Cup.

+

This is the first home game for the hosts in Group A as they’re still unbeaten after the 1-1 draw against Burkina Faso and the victory over Djibouti. The visitors have only one point in the table and are still looking for their first goal.

Read our tips and predictions for Thursday’s game at the Estadio 24 do Setembro.

Guinea-Bissau vs Ethiopia Predictions & Tips

Under 2.5 Goals - 1.37 with Betway

Both Teams To Score No - 1.37 with Betway

Guinea-Bissau win and Under 4 Goals - 1.71 with Betway

Guinea-Bissau To Win To Nil - 2.02 with Betway

Guinea-Bissau Clean Sheet - 1.57 with Betway

Correct Score: Guinea-Bissau vs Ethiopia: 1-0 - 3.55 with Betway

Odds correct as of 5th of June, provided with the courtesy of Betway.

Guinea-Bissau should be expected to beat Ethiopia 1-0.

The gulf in quality should be evident

The Djurtus are rightly favourites to get the three points on Thursday, considering their stronger squad that can count on seven players playing in European clubs, and the recent results.

In fact, Guinea-Bissau earned a valuable draw against Burkina Faso in matchday one of the qualifiers and only lost one (against Nigeria) of their six AFCON 2023 qualifying matches.

Not only Ethiopia are winless in these World Cup qualifiers but have also lost all their away games in Group D of the most recent Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign.

Twenty-nine places in the FIFA’s men’s ranking separate the hosts from Ethiopia, who have only qualified for one of the last five editions of AFCON.

The hosts need to win with a two-goal margin for you to win the full stake. If, for example, Guinea-Bissau beat Ethiopia 1-0 or 2-1, you’ll win half a stake.

Lack of goals a real concern

Guinea-Bissau are a stronger side but normally do not record large victories. In fact they’ve only obtained three successes in their last 15 games, including friendlies, and since 2022 they’ve only scored more than three goals on two occasions: against Equatorial Guinea and São Tomé e Principe.

On the other hand, Ethiopia have shown serious issues in front of goal, as they remained scoreless in all their last four official matches, against Malawi, Egypt, Sierra Leone and Burkina Faso.

The visitors won their last away match in September 2022, against Rwanda, a team ranked below them by FIFA. It’s unlikely The Walia Ibex will get a positive result from the Estadio 24 do Setembro.

Bet 2: Guinea-Bissau win and Under 4 Goals - 1.71 with Betway

Guinea-Bissau are an improving side

Despite finishing bottom of Group A at the recent AFCON, Guinea-Bissau showed signs of improvement. In fact, they’ve scored twice against Equatorial Guinea and were narrowly defeated by strong teams such as the champions, Ivory Coast, and the runners-up, Nigeria.

The hosts have played in three consecutive AFCONs and only lost two games in the previous World Cup Qualifiers.

Back in 2021 topping the group against Morocco, who eventually finished fourth in Qatar, was always going to be a tough task but Baciro Candè’s men had a more than respectable campaign.

Guinea-Bissau are an improving side and the international pedigree of head coach Luis Boa Morte, who has had experiences as assistant manager in the Premier League, will certainly benefit them.

Bet 3: Guinea-Bissau To Win To Nil - 2.02 with Betway

A rare clean sheet for the home side

With only two wins in the last 12 World Cup qualifiers Ethiopia hold one of Africa’s worst records. In 2019 they were knocked out by Lesotho and in 2015 they failed to advance to the group stage due to a double defeat against Congo.

All the Ethiopian players, but two (Surafel Dagnachev and Abel Yalew), play in their domestic league, therefore there’s a clear difference in quality between the two squads.

Since Gataneh Kabede, 33 goals in 66 games with the national team, retired from international football two years ago, Ethiopia have lacked goals. At the moment, their top goalscorer is the captain Gatoch Panom, with only eight goals in 62 appearances.

Guinea-Bissau have only kept two clean sheets in the last nine games but might manage to win to nil this Thursday.