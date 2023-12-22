Golden Arrows vs TS Galaxy Predictions and Betting Tips: Poor form on both sides could lead to a dull draw

Our football betting expert shares predictions and betting tips for this PSL fixture, including a match result bet at 3.20 odds.

+

Although both Golden Arrows and TS Galaxy have been in horrendous form of late, the hosts are in a better position on the PSL log.

Abafana Bes’thende occupy seventh place, five points ahead of the Rockets but have played an extra game.

Golden Arrows vs TS Galaxy Betting Tips

Match result - Draw @ 3.20 with Betway

Under 2.5 goals

Golden Arrows clean sheet

All odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Without a win in their last five, Arrows will be craving that winning feeling, but there’s concern that they’ve slipped into a habit of losing.

TS Galaxy got themselves into the League Cup final and gave a great account of themselves against Stellenbosch, but in the end, the men from the Western Cape lifted the trophy.

Naturally, losing a cup final is disappointing and Sead Ramovic’s side will have to pick themselves up for the trip to Hammarsdale.

Dreary affair awaits

Golden Arrows enjoyed a decent spell earlier in the season, even beating Kaizer Chiefs at home.

However, a string of losses in recent weeks has halted their PSL campaign.

Their last three league games at home have ended in defeat for Mabhuti Khanyeza’s team who may find it difficult to find the confidence to win on Saturday.

TS Galaxy are in a similar run to their hosts. They haven’t registered a single win away from home and only gained a point on their league travels this season.

Sead Ramovic’s team sit in 14th place on the PSL log and any more dropped points could see them slip into the dreaded relegation zone.

It’s worth noting that three of the last five meetings between these two have ended in a draw.

Golden Arrows vs TS Galaxy Betting Tip 1: Match result - Draw @ 3.20 with Betway

Goal drought to continue

Historically, this fixture has produced goals with the visitors putting four past Arrows in January this year.

Goals have been scarce for TS Galaxy this season, even with the addition of former Kaizer Chiefs striker Samir Nurkovic.

The Rockets have yet to find the back of the net at an away venue in the DSTV Premiership this term.

Arrows are slightly better in front of goal, scoring 16 this season with only Supersport United and Sundowns scoring more.

Half of those have been at home but over the last eight games, Arrows have been averaging a paltry 0.88 goals per game.

Golden Arrows vs TS Galaxy Betting Tip 2: Under 2.5 goals

Rockets won’t take off

Five clubs share the record for the worst attacking returns in the league this season, one of them being TS Galaxy.

The Mpumalanga outfit are stuck in an attacking rut and it doesn’t seem like it will change as long as they’re away from their home base.

After collecting three clean sheets earlier in the season, Arrows will want to ensure they keep Galaxy at bay on Saturday afternoon.