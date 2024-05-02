Girona vs Barcelona Predictions and Betting Tips: Home advantage to decide Catalan derby

Explore our tips for the La Liga fixture involving third-placed Girona and second-placed Barcelona, including 3.20 odds on the first-half result.

While there is a mathematical chance of both Catalan clubs leapfrogging Real Madrid to the La Liga title, something catastrophic would have to happen to the men from the capital.

Realistically, Los Blancos have run away with the title but the battle for second place is still alive. Girona have had a remarkable season, 24 points better off this year compared to last.

Girona vs Barcelona Betting Tips

Double chance & both teams to score - Girona/Barcelona & Yes @ 2.03 with Betway

Anytime goalscorer - Artem Dovbyk @ 2.18 with Betway

First-half result - Girona to win @ 3.20 with Betway

All odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

It’s unbelievable that this campaign is Girona’s fourth in the Spanish top flight and they’re primed to book their qualification for the Champions League next season - a club first.

However, they must continue their excellent record at home when they entertain Barcelona at the Estádio Municipal de Montilivi on Saturday evening.

The outgoing champions will be disappointed with their season but in the context of the entire campaign, they haven’t done too badly.

Barca have only lost four games all season, only one more than they did last term when they were crowned champions.

Xavi will want his troops to secure the best of the rest title by getting a positive result in Girona on Saturday.

A home fortress

These Catalan clubs have enjoyed wonderful league campaigns so far. Historic results don’t play as significant a role as they did in seasons gone by.

Girona’s form has surprised everyone in Spain as nobody expected them to be where they are. The White and Reds beat Barcelona 4-2 earlier this season on their own patch.

Their home form has been nearly spotless as they only succumbed to Real Madrid and are unbeaten in their last dozen La Liga games at the Estadio Montilivi.

Surprisingly, Barcelona have lost more games at home than on the road this term, meaning this game can go either way.

However, the possibility of both teams finding the net is quite high. Míchel Sánchez’s men have scored 69 league goals, one more than the visitors (68).

Defensively, they’re just as tough to separate with the hosts shipping 40 goals all season, one more than La Blaugrana (39).

Girona vs Barcelona Betting Tip 1: Double chance & both teams to score - Girona/Barcelona & Yes @ 2.03 with Betway

A constant threat

La Liga’s top scorer can take some of the credit for his side’s ambitions this season. Artem Dovbyk’s 19 league goals account for 28% of the White and Reds’ total goals.

The Ukrainian found the net in each of his last four La Liga games, striking five goals in that run of fixtures.

It only took him 12 minutes to open the scoring in the reverse fixture and he will likely be a threat to the visiting defence.

Girona vs Barcelona Betting Tip 2: Anytime goalscorer - Artem Dovbyk @ 2.18 with Betway

Applying early pressure

Girona will be counting on their home faithful to push them towards victory on Saturday like they have all season.

The hosts have led at halftime in 39% of all their league games this term and in 50% of their home games.

After leading at the break in the reverse fixture, Girona could have Barca on the ropes after 45 minutes this weekend.