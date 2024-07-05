Get on Gakpo: Three anytime goalscorer bets to back for Euro 2024’s Quarter Final action

The quarter-finals of Euro 2024 are here, with our expert picking out his best three anytime scorer bets to back for this week’s games.

The next round of Euro knockout action gets underway today as the first two quarter finals take place, with Spain taking on Germany and France facing off against Portugal.

Ahead of the current round getting started this afternoon, our expert has picked out his three best anytime goalscorer bets to back for the four games across Friday and Saturday.

Euro 2024 Quarter Final Anytime Goalscorer Tips

Odds courtesy of Betway. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Gakpo Amongst the Goals

Liverpool frontman Cody Gakpo has been very impressive so far this tournament, with the 25-year-old scoring three goals in his four appearances thus far.

He’s currently joint-top of the golden boot race at Euro 2024, with the Dutchman also currently finding himself as the bookies favourite to take home the top goalscorer trophy.

Gakpo is averaging just under three shots-a-game this tournament, with the forward hitting highs of four and five against Poland and Romania respectively.

He’s facing a Turkey side that conceded over 3xG vs Austria and are yet to keep a clean sheet this tournament, facts that make Gakpo look a great shout to get on the scoresheet tomorrow.

Mustard Musiala

No one would’ve doubted Jamal Musiala’s quality before coming into the tournament, however it’s surprising to see just how good he’s been thus far, especially in front of goal.

The Bayern Munich midfielder is level with Gakpo and Co at the top of the golden boot race, with Musiala scoring three so far, with these coming against Denmark, Scotland and Hungary.

Spain will be a sterner test, however Musiala has shown he doesn’t need many chances to score given he’s bagged three goals from just seven shots this summer.

He’ll be playing against a much more open team in Spain this afternoon, something that should allow him space and time to add to his current goal tally.

Have a Bang on Harry

Harry Kane, as well as his England teammates, haven’t set the world alight so far this summer, with the performances of the Bayern Munich man and the rest of the Three Lions squad being sub-par.

Despite this, he’s still managed to score twice in his four appearances, with these coming against Denmark and Slovakia.

He’s started to come into his own in the last couple of games, averaging five shots-a-game against boast Slovenia and Slovakia.

Kane’s amassed almost 2xG in his games thus far, with the England man getting the