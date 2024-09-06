Germany vs Hungary Predictions: Hosts Favoured For Routine Win

Germany face Hungary in the Nations League on Saturday. Read below for our Germany vs Hungary predictions and betting analysis.

Germany vs Hungary Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Germany vs Hungary

Both teams to score with odds @2.00 on Betway , equating to a 50% implied probability.

, equating to a 50% implied probability. Over 1.5 first half goals with odds of @2.40 on Betway , equating to a 41.7% implied probability.

, equating to a 41.7% implied probability. Kai Havertz to score anytime with odds of @2.05 on Betway, equating to a 48.8% implied probability.

Germany are predicted to beat Hungary 3-1 in the Nations League.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

UEFA Nations League Group A League 3 sees Germany host Hungary in Dusseldorf on matchday one.

A quarter-finals exit wasn’t exactly a satisfactory outcome for Germany as hosts last summer. The overhaul of the squad has continued following the retirements of Manuel Neuer, Toni Kroos, Ilkay Gundogan, and Thomas Muller.

Julian Nagelsmann has named several inexperienced players in his squad, along with stalwarts like Joshua Kimmich, Kai Havertz, and Emre Can. Germany are yet to make it to the finals of the Nations League.

Despite being widely tipped as a dark horse before the tournament, Hungary suffered a group stage exit at Euro 2024. Marco Rossi has stayed on as manager, however, and the Magyars will fancy their chances of a top-two spot in League 3.

Hungary lost 2-0 to Germany at the Euros, but they have had plenty of impressive results over the last couple of years, including a double against Serbia in Euros qualifying. Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai is Hungary’s potential difference-maker in Dusseldorf.

Probable Lineups for Germany vs Hungary

Germany probable XI:

Ter Stegen; Kimmich, Tah, Schlotterbeck, Raum; Can, Pavlovic; Wirtz, Havertz, Musiala, Fullkrug.

Hungary probable XI:

Gulacsi; Botka, Orban, Dardai; Bolla, Schafer, Nagy, Kerkez; Szoboszlai, Varga, Sallai.

No Clean Sheets In Dusseldorf

Both teams to score hasn’t hit all that frequently in Hungary’s recent matches (twice in their last seven fixtures). While that might deter some bettors in this market, it also helps us to get some additional value with Betway pricing BTTS at 2.00.

Germany have kept just three clean sheets in the last 12 months. Their defence has been in a transition period, which has continued post-Euros, with Manuel Neuer, Antonio Rudiger, and Mats Hummels not part of this squad.

Hungary were the only team to fail to score against Germany at the Euros. That is the only time the Magyars have failed to find the net in the last 12 months – we think they will score at least once in Dusseldorf, making BTTS an excellent wager at 2.00.

Example: Germany vs Hungary Bet 1: Both teams to score @2.00 with Betway

Early Goals Expected

This one seems like a no-brainer if we’re taking both teams to score. Over 2.5 goals is an option, but over 1.5 first-half goals is the superior value at 2.40. All we need is 1-1 at half-time for this bet to win, and that seems like a pretty reasonable outcome.

Germany’s talent is predominantly in creative areas in their current squad, with Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala arguably the two best players set to take part in this match. Julian Nagelsmann’s teams play on the front foot looking to create chances and will be desperate to start their Nations League campaign on a high.

Hungary can be a bit more cautious. They aren’t short of firepower themselves, though, with Dominik Szoboszlai consistently delivering for his country and Barnabas Varga scoring seven in 14 caps.

Example: Germany vs Hungary Bet 2: Over 1.5 first half goals @2.40 with Betway

Havertz Adds To Germany Tally

Kai Havertz has 18 goals for Germany. That’s the most of any player in this squad. He found the net twice at Euro 2024. It remains to be seen if he leads the line again here or plays off Niclas Fullkrug.

Either way, Havertz is a goal threat. The Arsenal forward already has two goals to his name in the Premier League and has amassed 1.4 expected goals across the first three matches on eight shots.

With service from Wirtz and Musiala, Havertz is going to get some good chances. Coming off a smart finish at the weekend, the former Chelsea man is worth backing to score anytime in what should be an open match.

Example: Germany vs Hungary Bet 3: Kai Havertz to score anytime @2.05 with Betway