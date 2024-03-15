Fulham vs Tottenham Predictions: Tottenham’s record against Fulham speaks for itself

Our football betting expert shares predictions and betting tips for Saturday night’s Premier League match between Fulham and Tottenham.

After thrilling victories against Manchester United and Brighton, Fulham improved their slim chances of qualifying for Europe next season.

However, they were brought back down to earth by Wolves last weekend leaving them in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Fulham vs Tottenham Betting Tips

Matchbet and Both teams to score - Tottenham & Yes @ 2.35 with Hollywoodbets

Winning margins - Tottenham to win by one goal @ 3.20 with Hollywoodbets

Halftime/Fulltime result - Draw/Tottenham @ 4.60 with Hollywoodbets

All odds are courtesy of Hollywoodbets, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Time’s running out for Marco Silva to get his side into the places that matter as they’re 12 points adrift of sixth spot.

The Cottagers are preparing to entertain a rampant Tottenham who are on course to break into the top four and secure Champions League qualification.

Humbling Aston Villa 4-0 at Villa Park was the ideal result for the north London outfit as they now have European qualification in their hands.

They’re two points behind the West Midlands club but, crucially, have a game in hand. Spurs have had a great time at Fulham in recent years so they won’t mind travelling to Craven Cottage on Saturday.

However, it remains to be seen which Fulham team turns up on the day as they’ve taken some mighty scalps during the season, they would love to add Spurs to that list.

Happy hunting at the Cottage

Tottenham travel across London with an unbeaten record against Fulham in their last 11 meetings. Each of their previous seven visits to Craven Cottage delivered a win for Spurs.

Although eight of Fulham’s 10 wins in the league have come at home, they’ve also lost five of 14 fixtures in their backyard.

However, goals haven’t been a problem for Marco Silva’s charges this term. They’ve scored 40 goals in total at an average of 1.43 goals per game.

Ange Postecoglou’s persistence with his high line and attacking tactics has rewarded Spurs greatly throughout the season.

Tottenham have hit the back of the net at least once in their previous 39 league fixtures, which means they’ve scored in every game this season, equalling their 1950/51 record.

Fulham vs Tottenham Betting Tip 1: Match bet and Both teams to score - Tottenham & Yes @ 2.35 with Hollywoodbets

A different Fulham

While the visitors have been dominant in head-to-heads with Fulham, this team under Silva is vastly different from those in the past.

They are more resilient and can surprise any opponent on their day. Even though Spurs may edge the game after 90 minutes, it may just be by a narrow shave.

Postecoglou’s charges have won 16 games in the Premier League this term, seven of those have been by a one-goal margin.

Meanwhile, Fulham have suffered 13 defeats in total, five of those were by a single goal.

One-goal margins are common with these two sides and it could end the same way on Saturday.

Fulham vs Tottenham Betting Tip 2: Winning margins - Tottenham to win by one goal @ 3.20 with Hollywoodbets

Full-throttled second half

Tottenham’s last two Premier League games have seen all the action come in the second half. Spurs went on to win on both occasions, scoring seven in the process.

Fulham are more than capable of holding Spurs after 45 minutes, especially since they’ve drawn half of their home fixtures at halftime (7).

Five of Tottenham’s 13 away dates have been deadlocked at the break but they generally go full-throttle until the final whistle.

Spurs scored 60% (18) of their away goals in the second half while Fulham shipped 60% (9) of their home concessions after the restart.