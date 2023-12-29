Fulham vs Arsenal Predictions and Betting Tips: Arsenal to keep in touch with the leaders

Here are our predictions and betting tips for Arsenal’s New Year’s Eve trip to Fulham, including 3.60 odds for an anytime goalscorer.

+

After suffering their first home defeat of the Premier League season on Thursday, Arsenal must bounce back by claiming three points when they travel to Craven Cottage on Sunday afternoon.

Fulham vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Arsenal to win @ 1.57 with Betway

Arsenal to have over seven corners @ 2.33 with Betway

Anytime goalscorer - Kai Havertz @ 3.60 with Betway

All odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

The Gunners are two points behind leaders Liverpool and must remain within touching distance if they’re to challenge for the crown this season.

Fulham have had a mixed bag of results recently, losing three on the bounce after beating Nottingham Forest and West Ham 5-0 in back-to-back games on the banks of the River Thames.

Marco Silva’s team can pitch up and take their opponents apart or wither away like they did in their last three games. Either way, they will be up for it in front of their fans for Arsenal’s second London derby in three days.

Fulham’s struggles against the Gunners

Fulham were the first team in the Premier League to win points off Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, with a 2-2 draw earlier in the season. Depending on the day, Fulham can be a menacing outfit, as they proved against Liverpool in early December.

Marco Silva’s troops have lost four of their nine games at Craven Cottage, implying that it’s quite possible to overturn the west London team at home.

It’s crucial to note that Arsenal were victorious in their last five away dates with Fulham, scoring at least three goals in each of the last four battles.

Furthermore, the Gunners have won the final league game of the year in 12 of the last 16 years. Mikel Arteta’s men were also victorious on New Year’s Eve 2022 when they defeated Brighton 4-2.

Fulham vs Arsenal Betting Tip 1: Arsenal to win @ 1.57 with Betway

Attack without much return

Arteta’s team is known for their attacking prowess, especially with a front three of Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka. However, this season has been slightly lacklustre compared with last term.

The Gunners struggled to find their fluidity in attack, but still gave it a good go since the start of the season. Against West Ham the last time out, they had 30 shots on goal with eight being on target, but couldn’t find the back of the net.

As a result, they notched up ten corner kicks. With an average of 8.11 corners this season, Arsenal could flood the Fulham defensive blocks with constant attacks.

Fulham vs Arsenal Betting Tip 2: Arsenal to have over seven corners @ 2.33 with Betway

An edge to attack

One thing was certain on Thursday night, Arsenal missed Kai Havertz - a statement nobody thought would be mentioned this season after the German’s poor start in north London.

However, Havertz was coming into form before picking up a suspension for five yellow cards. He is likely to be back in the starting line-up and adds a degree of edge to the Gunners upfront, by making runs in from midfield.

The German international has scored four times in the league this term, three of those coming away from home.

Marco Silva might employ a low block to keep the visitors at bay, which makes Havertz a candidate for breaking into the box for aerial balls.