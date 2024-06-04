France vs Luxembourg: Predictions, Betting Tips and Odds

We bring you our France vs Luxembourg predictions courtesy of our football betting expert.

+

France vs Luxembourg Predictions & Tips

France To Win @ 1.03 - Betway

France -3 handicap @ 2.02 - Betway

Over 4.5 goals in the match @ 2.25 - Betway

2nd half - over 2.5 goals @ 2.16 - Betway

France - half time/full time @ 1.26 - Betway

Highest scoring half - 2nd half @ 1.85 - Betway

France have quality in abundance and should hammer Luxembourg 5-0.

Routine Victory for Les Bleus

There is only one side worth backing on the 1x2 market. It’s inconceivable that France will be stopped in this game. Deschamps’ team should record a comprehensive victory as the players vy for their starting position ahead of Euro 2024. Les Bleus’ beat Chile 3-2 in their last match but this one should be more comfortable with the team priced so short.

Luxembourg won’t be at the European Championships in Germany. They have won three of their last four matches but facing the likes of Kazakhstan, Liechtenstein and Bosnia is a completely different proposition to taking on this star-studded French side.

Bet 1: France To Win @ 1.03 - Betway

France to Turn on the Style

The second of our France vs Luxembourg predictions is for France to win the match by four goals or more. Les Bleus have a formidable attack spearheaded by soon-to-be Real Madrid forward, Kylian Mbappe. They displayed their ruthless side in a 14-0 win over Gibraltar in November so the -3 handicap looks more than doable here.

Luxembourg were beaten 9-0 by Portugal in the European Championship qualifiers. They allowed Roberto Martinez’s side to have 22 shots and seven big chances in that match. Luxembourg are conceding an average of four goals per game in their last 10 matches where they are priced at odds of 16.00 or more. Most bookmakers have them at 47.00 or longer to beat France.

Bet 2: France -3 handicap @ 2.02 - Betway

Goal Count Set to Soar

The next of our written bets for this game is over 4.5 goals in the match. France are more than capable of dishing out a hammering here and with very few of their players featuring in the Champions League final, they should be well-rested for this game.

There have been five goals or more in two of their three competitive matches since 2020 where they have been priced at 1.01-1.05 on the 1x2 market.

This bet won in both of Luxermbourg’s qualifying matches against Portugal as they lost 9-0 and 6-0. The Portuguese are behind France in the outright betting for Euro 2024 so the signs are ominous ahead of this game.

Bet 3: Over 4.5 goals in the match @ 2.25 - Betway

Mbappe is the Focal Point

Kylian Mbappe is undoubtedly the main man for France. He finally looks set to secure a move to Real Madrid this summer but his focus in the meantime will be on lifting leading his country to glory. The forward has netted 12 goals in 14 World Cup matches but he failed to get his name on the scoresheet in the last Euros. He will be looking to remedy that this summer.

Mbappe showed no mercy in the 14-0 win over Gibraltar at the back end of last year. He scored a hat trick and faces another huge underdog on Wednesday. Kylian averaged 0.94 non-penalty goals per 90 minutes played for PSG last season. He should get a slut of chances in this one.