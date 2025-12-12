5 handicap picks across Europe this weekend

We’ve examined European leagues to find reliable suggestions, with picks from the Premier League, Serie A, LaLiga, Ligue 1, and the Bundesliga.

Handicap picks Odds Genoa +1 vs Inter 2.55 Sunderland +1 vs Newcastle 1.64 Espanyol +1 vs Getafe 1.49 Gladbach -1 vs Wolfsburg 3.30 Paris FC +1 vs Toulouse 1.39

Handicap markets offer value for difficult matches

Another busy weekend, featuring plenty of goals and drama, is expected in European football. Many local derbies and some fascinating matchups have been scheduled. Some of them are very difficult to predict, so considering alternative betting options may be a good idea.

We have analysed Europe’s top five leagues to find some interesting options in the handicap markets. These range from potential mismatches to evenly contested fixtures.

Genoa vs Inter

Inter Milan are currently third in Serie A, and most people expect them to beat Genoa this weekend. However, their form has been inconsistent lately. This gives the home team confidence, and they could cause an upset, especially with home advantage.

Il Grifone have only lost three times at home this season, and only once by more than one goal. This is what makes the handicap market appealing for this match, especially since Inter lost their midweek game against Liverpool. While I Nerazzurri may well dominate play, a narrow victory or even a draw would not be surprising.

Sunderland vs Newcastle

This weekend, Sunderland hosts Newcastle United for the first Premier League derby between them in nearly ten years. The rivalry between these two is intense, and it is surprising that the Black Cats are ahead of the Magpies at this stage. So, while the visitors are the stronger side on paper, the home side will be confident.

Regis Le Bris and his side have lacked consistency recently, but so have their opponents. However, Sunderland have not lost at the Stadium of Light this season. So, even though Newcastle are favourites, the hosts may achieve a positive result.

Getafe vs Espanyol

The bookies consider Espanyol as underdogs as they head to Getafe. However, they are seven points ahead of their opponents in La Liga and are in good form. Manolo González’s men have won three league games in a row, while the home side have won only three of their last 11. Playing at home has not been a major advantage for José Bordalás’ side, as they have won only three times on home turf in 2025/26.

Based on these facts, the visiting side have a very good chance of getting a result here. Even if they can’t win, their three away defeats all season suggest they are unlikely to lose.

Gladbach vs Wolfsburg

Borussia Mönchengladbach face Wolfsburg in a fixture that sees 10th take on 14th in the Bundesliga - and only one team are in form. The home side are seen as favourites for the clash, having climbed up the table with four wins in their last five league games.

Meanwhile, Die Wölfe have registered only one win from the same number of matches. They have struggled defensively, too, and have kept only one clean sheet away this campaign. That’s something that Eugen Polanski will want to take advantage of, and striker Haris Tabakovic can help him do so. It could be a difficult afternoon for the men in green and white.

Paris FC vs Toulouse

Paris FC have been great to watch this season since their promotion from Ligue 2, even when they do not win. They’ve scored in 12 of their 15 matches so far, and have run some of the top teams in the division close. Their next opponents, Toulouse, are only four points ahead of them.

The Parisiens have lost only two of their last six games as well, so they’re expected to frustrate Les Violets. Carles Martínez Novell and his team have only won twice on the road in 2025/26. The home side definitely have what it takes to get something from this clash.

