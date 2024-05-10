Everton vs Sheffield United Predictions and Betting Tips: Everton to turn around Sheffield United curse

We share predictions and betting tips for Everton’s battle with Sheffield United, including 2.45 odds on the matchbet and total goals.

Both sides have little to play for in the penultimate round of the Premier League. Everton secured their top-flight status with several fixtures remaining.

Meanwhile, Sheffield United know that they’ll be playing in the Championship next season after a poor display in the Premier League this term.

However, the Blades have beaten Everton away three times already in the league, the most for them against any opponent.

Sean Dyche will want to put that right on Saturday afternoon while giving the Goodison Park faithful an appropriate goodbye for the 2023/24 season.

Sheffield United would love to give their travelling fans something to cheer about and perhaps January signing Ben Brereton Diaz is the man to do that.

He’s scored six goals for the club already but the sad stat is that none of them have been in a winning cause, something Evertonians will be glad to hear.

Everton vs Sheffield United Betting Tips

Total corners - under 9.5 corners @ 2.33 with Betway

Everton clean sheet @ 2.42 with Betway

Matchbet & totals - Everton & under 3.5 goals @ 2.45 with Betway

All odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Poor in defence and attack

These two sides are the worst in terms of efficiency in front of goal in the division. Everton have only scored 38 goals at an average of 1.06 goals per game.

The Toffees won an average of five corners per home match and they’ve won more than five flag kicks only 39% of the time.

Sheffield United have the worst attack and defence in the league, which means defensive solidity is almost non-existent.

When on the road this term, the Blades have won an average of 3.17 corners per game suggesting that the flag kick count could be a low one on Saturday.

Everton vs Sheffield United Betting Tip 1: Total corners - under 9.5 corners @ 2.33 with Betway

Resolute in defence

Surprisingly, the Merseyside outfit boasts one of the best defences in the league, conceding 49 goals all season.

Jordan Pickford has already registered 12 clean sheets, behind only Arsenal’s David Raya. He needs two more to match his best-ever Premier League record of 14 shutouts.

After shutting out their opponents in each of their last four matches at Goodison, including against Liverpool, it’s likely for them to bag another clean sheet here.

Everton vs Sheffield United Betting Tip 2: Everton clean sheet @ 2.42 with Betway

Ending the scourge

Despite the hosts losing five of the last seven home head-to-heads with Sheffield United, they are favourites heading into this one.

Another positive result on Saturday would have them on a five-game unbeaten run, their longest such run in this league campaign.

The Blades’ away form has been terrible this season as they only registered one away victory at Luton.

With the Toffees winning four in a row at Goodison Park, it’s difficult to see the visitors walking away from Merseyside with anything but defeat.

Everton vs Sheffield United Betting Tip 3: Matchbet & totals - Everton & under 3.5 goals @ 2.45 with Betway