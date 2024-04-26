Everton vs Brentford Predictions and Betting Tips: Everton to ride derby delight and peg back Brentford

We share predictions and betting tips for Brentford’s Premier League trip to Everton, including 3.35 odds on an anytime goalscorer.

+

Everton vs Brentford Betting Tips

Under 2.5 goals @ 2.01 with Betway

Match result - Everton to win @ 2.40 with Betway

Anytime goalscorer - Dominic Calvert-Lewin @ 3.35 with Betway



All odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Nobody gave Everton a chance of beating their Merseyside rivals Liverpool during the week but the Toffees did the seemingly impossible and won 2-0 on Wednesday night.

The Goodison Park faithful were ecstatic to see their side play with grit and determination and finally get one over Liverpool after 14 years.

They’re now three points away from mathematically securing their Premier League status for next season despite having eight points deducted for breaking profit and sustainability rules.

With four games left to play, Everton will be in front of their adoring fans on Saturday evening when Brentford stroll into town.

The London-based outfit are just two points and one place ahead of Everton in the standings, so there’s a mini battle between the two to finish higher than the other.

Both sides will want to confirm their safety by grabbing all three points on offer on Saturday, which should provide an entertaining watch.

Difficult to break down

Despite Everton’s lowly position in the Premier League standings, they have one of the best defences in the league as only the top three have conceded fewer goals than the Toffees.

Only Arsenal registered more clean sheets than Sean Dyche’s troops, indicating just how difficult it is to break them down (11).

Brentford might find it difficult to score freely at Goodison, regardless of them averaging 1.47 goals per away game this term.

Four of the host’s last five games produced fewer than two goals on the day and the Toffees have kept three consecutive clean sheets at home in the Premier League.

On a high

There’s no doubt that Everton are riding a wave at the minute. Dispatching Liverpool during the week made it three home wins on the bounce.

Dyche’s men know that a win on Saturday will all but seal their fate as a Premier League club next season, so the team and the Goodison crowd will be up for it.

The Toffees have beaten Brentford in each of their previous two meetings while the corresponding fixture last season ended 1-0 to Everton.

Thomas Frank’s side enter this fixture on the back of two wins and are unbeaten in five. However, their last defeat came at the hands of relegation candidates Burnley.

The Bees have only won four away dates in the league this term, giving more hope to the hosts of winning three points and leapfrogging their opponents.

Hitting his straps

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has endured a tough season and only registered six goals for Everton in this campaign.

However, that’s the joint-highest for the Merseyside club in the Premier League. After finding the second goal in midweek, Calvert-Lewin is certainly a candidate to score on Saturday.

He has netted three goals in his last four appearances and seems to be hitting a hot streak of form at the right time for Dyche.