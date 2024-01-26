Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea Predictions: Equatorial Guinea to continue dream AFCON

We share predictions for the AFCON round of 16 clash between Equatorial Guinea and Guinea, including 4.00 odds for an anytime goalscorer.

+

Equatorial Guinea are arguably the surprise package of this year’s Africa Cup of Nations, with only Cape Verde rivalling their incredible run.

The Central West African nation surprised world football after hammering the hosts Ivory Coast 4-0 in Abidjan on Monday night.

The National Thunder ended up topping a group that included three-time winners Nigeria and must now face Guinea on Sunday evening at the Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara.

Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea Betting Tips

Double chance - Equatorial Guinea/ Draw @ 1.58 with Betway

Over 1.5 goals @ 1.53 with Betway

Anytime goalscorer - Emilio Nsue @ 4.00 with Betway

All odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Guinea suffered a 2-0 loss to current champions Senegal the last time out.

However, victory against the Gambia and a draw with Cameroon ensured they booked their ticket to the round of 16 as one of the four best-ranked third-placed teams in the competition.

These two have never faced each other before, so it’s bound to be a thrilling affair with a place in the quarter-finals at stake.

Physically distant but not on the pitch

These nations are geographically far from each other on the continent, with several countries between them.

However, in terms of their FIFA rankings, Guinea started the tournament in 80th place while Equatorial Guinea were 88th.

The National Thunder have been in marvellous form recently, winning six of their previous 10 internationals, while never being on the losing end in any of those games (D4).

By beating Ivory Coast the last time out, they’ve set down a marker of being giant killers in the tournament and are now dark horses.

The National Elephants won two, drawn one and lost two in their last five games, with their 2-0 win over Nigeria before the competition being their stand-out result.

Juan Micha’s men could serve up a surprise result in line with what’s happened in Ivory Coast so far.

Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea Betting Tip 1: Double chance - Equatorial Guinea/ Draw @ 1.58 with Betway

Goals are expected

Four of the last five internationals that Equatorial Guinea were involved in have seen more than one goal in the game.

The National Thunder have only kept two clean sheets in that sequence of games, indicating that they’re susceptible to shipping goals at the back.

Guinea’s record indicates they’ve kept three clean sheets in their last five games but have had more than a goal in a game in 60% of their fixtures in that same run.

On Monday last week, Micha’s troops had an xG of 2.14 with 22 goal attempts, indicating that they aren’t afraid to take the game to their opponents.

Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea Betting Tip 2: Over 1.5 goals @ 1.53 with Betway

Surprise Golden Boot frontrunner

When scouts from around the world were bracing themselves for this year’s AFCON, none of them would have expected the tournament’s top scorer to be a 34-year-old who plays primarily at right-back in the third tier of Spanish football.

Emilio Nsue already netted a hat-trick against Guinea-Bissau and a brace against the tournament hosts.

The former Spanish youth international may be at the forefront once more, against a team that’s conceded three goals in three games in the competition already.