Egypt vs Ghana Predictions and Betting Tips: The Pharaohs to squeak past Ghana

We share predictions and betting tips for a crucial Group B encounter between Egypt and Ghana, including 4.00 odds for an anytime goalscorer.

+

After their disappointing starts to the Africa Cup of Nations, Egypt and Ghana face off in a thriller in Abidjan on Thursday night.

Qualification from the group is at stake after Egypt had to rely on a late Mohamed Salah penalty to rescue a point against Mozambique in their opening match.

It means that the Pharaohs must beat Ghana to stay in contention for the next round of the competition.

Egypt vs Ghana Betting Tips

Egypt to win @ 2.01 with Betway

Both teams to score @ 2.34 with Betway

Anytime goalscorer - Mostafa Mohamed @ 4.00 with Betway

Ghana are in a worse predicament having suffered a shock defeat to Cape Verde on Sunday night.

Since then, coach Chris Hughton has been subjected to a backlash from certain quarters of the Ghana supporters.

Anything other than a win on Thursday could send the Black Stars through the exit door from AFCON 2023.

History on the North Africans’ side

If they’re to extend their AFCON-winning record, Egypt must come away from the Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny with a positive result on Thursday night.

They have had the better of Ghana in recent times, winning three of the last four matches. Rui Vitoria’s troops have also been undefeated in their last five fixtures.

You’d have to go as far back as 2013 for the last time the Pharaohs were on the wrong side against Thursday’s opponents.

The Black Stars’ form has been poor, only winning once in their last five internationals.

They’ve now gone three games on the bounce without a win, a worrying statistic for Hughton’s men.

His record doesn’t generate confidence as he’s won just four games out of 11 in charge.

Egypt vs Ghana Betting Tip 1: Egypt to win @ 2.01 with Betway

Attacking gems on either side

There’s no doubting the attacking talents of Egypt. The front three of Salah, Mostafa and Trezeguet are dangerous and are always a goal threat.

In their last five matches, including the 2-2 draw last time out, Egypt have found the back of the net 13 times, an average of 2.6 goals per game.

While Ghana aren’t as efficient as their opponents, they boast the likes of Mohammed Kudus, the Ayew brothers, Antoine Semenyo and Inaki Williams as the spearhead of their attack.

It’s worrying that Kudus was out of the matchday squad on Sunday and the Black Stars will be hoping he can be fit on Thursday to drive their attack against the Pharaohs, who’ve already shown signs of weakness at the back the last time out.

Egypt vs Ghana Betting Tip 2: Both teams to score @ 2.34 with Betway

More from Mostafa

It took Mostafa Mohamed just two minutes to open his AFCON 2023 account. The Nantes forward has been in sizzling form for his country recently.

Mostafa was involved in five goals in his last four appearances for Egypt. With Trezeguet and Salah on the wings this Thursday, there will be chances for the striker to convert.